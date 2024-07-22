Which Aussies will bag gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics?

This is branded content.
Anticipation is definitely growing as the Paris 2024 Olympics approach. With less than two weeks to go, fans are clamouring over each other as they throw their support behind their favourite athletes.
Australia has more than 25 individuals that are a good chance to win a medal, including 8 that are predicted to win gold. That doesn't include any team sports that we excel at, and some of these gold medal prospects are a good chance to win multiple.
With stunning beaches and a culture revolving around water sports, Australia has produced many swimmers.
Emma McKeon, who took home not one but multiple gold medals in 2020 during the Tokyo games, is highly anticipated to continue her dominance in the pool, but she isn't the only swimmer to watch, with Ariarne Titmus, a formidable opponent who famously defeated Katie Ledecky - holder of 7 Olympic gold medals and 21 world championship gold medals - during the last Olympic.
Kaylee McKeown, who secured golds for the 100m and 200m backstroke, is also aiming to defend her titles in the upcoming games and it will not be a surprise to see all three of them bringing home their respective gold medals this year.
Making waves recently is Sam Short, who has been singled out as a rising newcomer to watch, especially following his stellar performances - winning gold in both Commonwealth and World Championships in the past two years.
His personal best in 800m freestyle has also become the Australian and Commonwealth standard at 7.37.76. Definitely a name to pay attention to in the upcoming games.
Leading the charge in the women's high jump are two notable individuals who have become household names: Nicola Olyslagers and Eleanor Patterson. Both have cleared over 2.00 meters and are strong contenders for gold this season.
Making his third Olympic appearance, Matthew Denny will be competing in the men's discus throw. Known for setting a new national record with his Diamond League win, Denny is determined to prove himself once again during the Paris Olympics, stating that, "I've made claims that my focus is to win at the Olympics, and I think a lot of people haven't really taken that too seriously." Only time will tell whether Denny will live up to his claims and bag another glory for Australia.
In middle distance events, we have Peter Bol, Stewart McSweyn, and Oliver Hoare, all of whom have performed outstandingly during their recent races. But Bol is still slated to take the podium in Paris, especially after his gutsy performance during the Tokyo games.
Nina Kennedy is one to watch at the pole vault event. She has truly been pushing the limits and setting new heights.
As someone who has been training in her discipline since she was 12 years old, Kennedy is truly a force to be reckoned with and while she shared the gold with American Katie Moon at the pole vault final in Budapest, it is highly unlikely that she's out for another draw at the Paris games.
BMX and surfing may be newcomers to the Olympics, but they have already garnered quite some attention. Logan Martin, a gold medalist for BMX freestyle, and Jack Robinson, new blood out to make a mark on the world with surfing, are both strong contenders for gold in their respective events.
Martin's dedication to his craft is almost second to none - who can forget that he built his own skatepark? Meanwhile, Jack Robinson has taken to surfing like duck to water and who can blame him?
He has already made waves with his major wins during the World Surf League Championships and will be looking forward to surfing in Tahiti, where the surfing events will be held for the Paris Olympics.
Jessica Fox already has several Olympic medals under her name, including a gold from the previous games held in Tokyo. There doesn't seem to be any strong competition and it is highly likely that she will yet again be taking the podium this round.
My Betting Sites has already compiled a list of sites for enthusiasts to cast their bets on who will be taking home the gold, but our money's on Fox.
Another strong suit of Australia, Matt Wearn has been spearheading sailing as the reigning Olympic champion. He has continuously defended his title successfully and is a hot favourite for Aussies to rally behind, with his rugged good looks and expertise at the helm.
Tokyo's bronze medalist, Harry Garside, will be getting into the ring in Paris, this time vying for gold. He will be leading a slew of newcomers including Muslim Australian, Tina Rahimi, and the first indigenous women boxer to join the Olympics, Marissa Williamson Pohlman. With his unorthodox style and fierce determination, Garside will be a formidable opponent and contender for gold.
Meanwhile, Charlotte Caslick will be dominating rugby as she's been doing with the Australian women's rugby sevens team.
Having gone to recent world series events, their teamwork is unparalleled and with a gold medal performance under their belt from Rio 2016, it is very likely that they will be back stronger than ever for gold this season.
The Paris 2024 Olympics is promising to deliver on an exciting showcase of both seasoned champions and rising Australian talent.
It is likely that Australia will be more than a few gold medals richer after these games are over, and your wallet could be fatter too, if you bet on the winning birds. Regardless of the outcome, Paris 2024 Olympics is bound to be a nail-biting affair.
Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.