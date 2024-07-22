Which Aussies will bag gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Making his third Olympic appearance, Matthew Denny will be competing in the men's discus throw. Known for setting a new national record with his Diamond League win, Denny is determined to prove himself once again during the Paris Olympics, stating that, "I've made claims that my focus is to win at the Olympics, and I think a lot of people haven't really taken that too seriously." Only time will tell whether Denny will live up to his claims and bag another glory for Australia.

