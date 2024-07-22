Best mortgage brokers in Sydney 2024

Having a savvy broker paramount is vital in making home ownership a reality. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for LifePart2.

Buying a home in Australia seems to be getting more and more difficult. If you're in New South Wales, specifically in Sydney, you may have noticed the squeeze. And you're not alone. According to data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), the average loan size in NSW is a staggering $785,000.

That crunches out to a monthly payment of nearly $5,000 by most metrics. With the cost of living so high in 2024, securing a lower interest rate may determine whether you can buy a home at all.

To help out, we decided to break down some of the absolute best mortgage brokers in Sydney. A lot of what we looked at had to do with not only customer reviews, but how well these brokers can handle alternative income streams.

In 2024, many of us are working freelance, self-employed, or even receiving revenue from crypto or other investments. That makes having a savvy broker paramount.

So let's dive in. We listed these brokers in order, but they're all good - in fact, they're arguably the best brokers in Sydney, if not in all of NSW. And be sure to check out our FAQs at the end if you still have questions.

Eden Emerald Mortgages: The best mortgage broker in Sydney

Eden Emerald Mortgages has earned its reputation as the number one mortgage broker in Sydney by consistently delivering exceptional service and results to its clients. The firm's success is built on a foundation of deep industry knowledge and a strong network of lender relationships, enabling them to offer a wide range of tailored mortgage solutions with the lowest possible interest rates.

What truly sets Eden Emerald Mortgages apart from the competition is their client-centred approach. They take the time to understand the needs and goals of each customer, which allows them to prioritise the features that are important when searching for a loan. Whether you are a First Home Buyer, hoping to refinance, or you're a professional (eg doctor, lawyer or teacher) who is eligible for LMI waivers, EE Mortgages will take care of you.

After your first appointment, they gather the best loan products from their network of 35+ lenders and negotiate the best rates. EE Mortgages' experienced brokers provide their expertise on the benefits and disadvantages of each loan product, to assist you in making the best decision for your home loan. Once you have decided which loan you want, the application process is seamless, led by their efficient team.

Eden Emerald Mortgages provides excellent customer service, answering any questions that you have along the way, whether you contact them via phone or email. They also offer useful calculators on their website, such as a borrowing power calculator and home loan repayment calculator so you can have an idea of what to expect, if you are still early on in the process.

Access the lowest rates thanks to strong partnerships with 35+ lenders

Completely free to use, with no obligation

Free friendly and personalised support

5-star average rating on Google reviews from dozens of satisfied customers

Ideal for First Home Buyers and refinancers

Eden Emerald Mortgages is renowned for their integrity and transparency. Their service is 100% free with no hidden fees, and they operate with the highest standards of honesty and ethical practice, which fosters trust and long-lasting relationships with their clients. Even after your mortgage is settled, EE Mortgages will regularly review your loan to ensure you are still on the lowest interest rates, and will direct you to better options if they become available.

Contact Info:

Eden Emerald Mortgages

Address: Level 5, 20 Bond Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia

Phone: 02 9188 9398

Principal Mortgages: One of the highest approval rates in Sydney

Based right in the heart of Sydney CBD, Shaun Bettman started his company, Principal Mortgages, in 2004. For nearly twenty years he's been leading a team of expert brokers who work tirelessly and efficiently to secure you the best rates and terms.

Not only do Bettman and Co use a network of over 40 lenders to work on underwriting, they also employ an advanced software analysis of those loans and terms to make sure no stone is left unturned. With nearly two-thirds of young Aussies thinking they just cannot buy a home, having an innovative broker like Shaun might be your best bet.

Shaun himself is a Chartered Accountant, and works his magic not only with numbers, but also with the networks he's built over the last two decades. Part of that benefit that you can expect is that Principal Mortgages can help you get loans not readily available to the general public.

Some bullet points that set Shaun Bettman and Principal Mortgages apart:

Highly qualified chartered accountant

98.5 per cent approval rate

Specialises in self-employed loans

Able to negotiate interest rates not publicly available

Turnaround times are quickest in the market

64 five star google reviews for 1 broker in 12 months

Shaun Bettman is so confident, and so skilled in accounting and loan calculating, that he offers a free calculator right on his website. You can plug in your numbers before even giving him a call or dropping an inquiry.

With Principal Mortgages, you get not only the experience and expertise of someone like Shaun, but you also get their "outside the box" approach. They'll consider non-traditional lenders on your behalf, and will work with you whatever your income stream.

Principal Mortgages has worked with over 1,000 satisfied customers, securing over $500,000,000 in loans, all based right out of Sydney. Contact them today to see if working with them will be right for you.

Your Loan Doctor: Expert at complex refinancing scenarios

The team at Your Loan Doctor is next on our list of top mortgage brokers in Sydney. They are experts at helping you navigate the complex world of home loans, and they serve a diverse client base, including first-time homebuyers, expats, investors, and returning customers refinancing and expanding their property portfolio.

George Walklin is the principal mortgage broker at Your Loan Doctor, and is an industry recognised professional. He is a member of the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia and holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and Diploma of Finance and Mortgage Broking Management. George's approach is to remain goal-orientated and remove obstacles for his clients.

What distinguishes Your Loan Doctor is their commitment to tailoring solutions to each client's unique financial situation for the best results. They have an extensive network of banks and lenders with the aim of providing customised solutions to every one of their clients. The holistic dedication to customers at Your Loan Doctor is evident through numerous testimonials and five-star reviews which can be found on their website, as well as industry recognition including:

Finalist in the 2021 Australian Small Business Champion Award in the Financial Services Category

Winner of the 2021 The Advisor Better Business Awards for Wellness Advocate of the Year

Recognised as an "Elite Broker" by Commonwealth Bank for the 2022/2023 Financial Year

Word of Mouth Service Award in 2020 and 2023

1st Street Financial: Experienced in finance and real estate

Greg Bloom has been with 1st Street Financial for some time now, but his experience in finance and real estate goes back to 2008. He graduated from the University of Witwatersrand and the University of South Africa and immediately moved into an auditing position for a finance firm.

After moving to Australia he opened a brand new office for Yellow Brick Road in Bondi where he oversaw wealth management. Now at 1st Street since 2017, he's been working with individuals to broker mortgage loans and terms that work best for them. The total mortgage market in Australia is around Six-and-a-half Billion Dollars, and it's handy to have someone like Greg Bloom who can leverage that market for you.

When you work with Greg, he brings his wealth of experience to bear on your situation. He's a Chartered Accountant who knows how numbers work-both in the abstract and in the concrete. And he'll work with you, getting to understand your particular situation, so that he make those numbers work for you, too.

Chartered Accountant

Well-versed in finance, with multiple degrees

Wealth-management experience, as well as mortgage brokering

Greg really brings a diversity of experience and expertise that we don't see in the professional world too often. He's been building relationships with clients and lenders for over ten years in Sydney, and we highly recommend using his experience to your benefit.

Shore Financial: A personal broker

We've talked about it a few times in this article, but when you're buying a home, especially for the first time, you're putting a lot of yourself out there. Your finances, your future, your dreams. It's nice to know that the people you're working with are putting as much of themselves into it as you are. That's why Christian makes our list.

Christian has been with Shore Financial for six years, and has garnered a number of awards in that time. In addition to that, he started the largest Facebook group for first-time home buyers in Australia, and his LinkedIn profile is the most viewed for mortgage brokers in the whole country.

If you're looking for someone to help you in Sydney, you could do a lot worse than someone recognised all over the country.

Highly awarded

Diverse background

Passionate about first-time buyers

Christian's passion is helping people get into their first home, to get away from renting, and to realise the financial rewards that being an owner can bring. He's always working, and tirelessly posting and sharing ways for people to reach their dreams.

Final thoughts

Buying a home is a big decision, especially if you're a first time buyer. And the market in Sydney doesn't look like it's slowing down. That's why it's more important than ever to find someone who knows the market, knows the lenders, and knows you.

Everyone on this list has the first two boxes checked, and they all have the verve to get that third box checked, too-once you give them a call.

And again, while we listed the best mortgage brokers in Sydney in order, every single broker on this list is a standout in their own right. So, no matter who you go with, you'll be working with a professional.

FAQs

Do I need a mortgage broker? Not legally. You can walk right into the bank and try to negotiate the loan yourself. However, securing a mortgage using a broker can mean much lower interest rates that you cannot access on your own. In fact, we found a great article giving the top five reasons for using a mortgage broker Sydney, and you can read it here.

Do I need a Sydney-based broker? Yes. The brokers on our list know the ebbs and flows of the Sydney market better than anyone, and certainly better than someone from Perth. Now, to be fair, we wouldn't recommend these five brokers to someone in Perth, either. But if you're buying in or around Sydney, these are your five.

Is now a good time to buy a home? To answer that, you really should drop an inquiry to one of the brokers above. Because your situation is undoubtedly unique, you should consult a broker who gets to know you, and who knows the market.