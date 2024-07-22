Teenager charged over post office robbery

A teenager has been charged over the robbery of a post office and a petrol station in Canberra's south.
The 19-year-old Weetangera man was arrested following an investigation into shop burglaries, police say.
The 19-year-old and a "group of people" allegedly smashed the front entry doors of the post office in Lanyon shops at about 3.35am on Tuesday, July 16. They then stole the cash till from the store.
Later that morning, police believe the same group attempted to enter a petrol station in Wanniassa by smashing the front door.
The group were unable to get into the station, but caused significant damage, police said.
Following an investigation by the Proactive and Intervention and Diversion Team, a 19-year-old Weetangera man was arrested on Saturday night, July 20, and charged with joint commission burglary, joint commission theft, attempt aggravated burglary - intent to commit theft and possession of stolen property.
Anyone who can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.
