See Lord of the Flies and meet the magnetic Ms Monroe

This exhibition by Jenny Adams, Julie Delves, Eva van Gorsel and Delene White at ANCA Gallery explores the philosophical idea of humanity's place within the natural world. It questions the dichotomy of being apart from nature versus being an integral part of it, and examines how individuals experience landscapes emotionally and the subsequent impact of these experiences on their perceptions, attitudes and actions. It's on until Sunday August 4 and there will be an artist talk and free workshop from 2pm to 4pm on the closing day, Sunday August 4, 2024. See: anca.net.au.
Artists Wayne Eager and Marina Strocchi have more than 30 years' experience living in the Australian outback. Both are inspired by the landscapes of the Central Desert, presenting a dialogue between abstraction and narrative, chaos and cohesion. Their exhibition at Water Through Reeds Gallery in Bungendore is on until September 1. See: waterthroughreeds.com.au.
A plane crashes on a desert island. A group of schoolboys are the only survivors. As they begin to form a new society in this tropical paradise, the darkness inside them shows how thin the layer of civilisation can be. This stage adaptation of William Golding's novel is on at Canberra REP Theatre until August 10. See: canberrarep.org.au.
Marilyn Monroe is one of the icons of the 20th century. Some Like It Marilyn will celebrate the actress through her work with songs from such films as Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and scenes from Bus Stop and Some Like It Hot. The show is on at the Mill Theatre, Dairy Road, from August 7 to 10 (previews) and 14 to 24. See: milltheatreatdairyroad.com.
Luminescence join forces with Aperion Baroque in this concert of early music that celebrates stories of mentorship and tuition. Luminescence Chamber Singers perform music by Monteverdi and his student Francesco Cavalli while Luminescence Children's Choir pays homage to the composers of the Ospedali Schools of Venice. Finally, the smallest singers (holiday program participants) take to the stage in Christoph Ludwig Fehre's 1751 cantata Der Schulmeister in der Singschule (The school master in the singing school), a comic piece about unruly students and their teacher. It's on Sunday August 4 at Wesley Uniting Church at 5pm. See: luminescence.org.au.
Art Song Canberra presents Lost Love Songs, the first modern performances of works by Erwin Schulhoff, Heinz Lewin, CS Taube and James Simon. This concert marks 80 years since the execution of these Jewish musicians and artists in Auschwitz. It's on at the Australian Centre for Christianity and Culture, Barton, on Sunday July 28 at 3pm. See: t trybooking.com/CRWQR.
