See Lord of the Flies and meet the magnetic Ms Monroe

This exhibition by Jenny Adams, Julie Delves, Eva van Gorsel and Delene White at ANCA Gallery explores the philosophical idea of humanity's place within the natural world. It questions the dichotomy of being apart from nature versus being an integral part of it, and examines how individuals experience landscapes emotionally and the subsequent impact of these experiences on their perceptions, attitudes and actions. It's on until Sunday August 4 and there will be an artist talk and free workshop from 2pm to 4pm on the closing day, Sunday August 4, 2024. See: anca.net.au.