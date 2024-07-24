The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

See Lord of the Flies and meet the magnetic Ms Monroe

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated July 24 2024 - 3:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva van Gorsel, Imperceptible, 2024. Picture supplied
Eva van Gorsel, Imperceptible, 2024. Picture supplied

Emotional Landscapes 1

This exhibition by Jenny Adams, Julie Delves, Eva van Gorsel and Delene White at ANCA Gallery explores the philosophical idea of humanity's place within the natural world. It questions the dichotomy of being apart from nature versus being an integral part of it, and examines how individuals experience landscapes emotionally and the subsequent impact of these experiences on their perceptions, attitudes and actions. It's on until Sunday August 4 and there will be an artist talk and free workshop from 2pm to 4pm on the closing day, Sunday August 4, 2024. See: anca.net.au.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.