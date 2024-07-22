Self-managed super funds: A guide for Australians

This is branded content by eToro.
According to ATO data, the number of Self-Managed Super Funds (SMSFs) has steadily increased in recent times.
Despite having certain tax deductions available, the costs of running an SMSF are not well understood.
There are also key considerations to be made if you are planning on creating one.
Key takeaways:
An SMSF is a self-managed super fund built to provide retirement funds. It is unique to super funds offered by industry and retail providers since it is owned and operated by its members and Trustees.
This means the fund is wholly responsible for ensuring it complies with all super and tax regulations. Non-compliance with regulatory requirements represents one of the largest risks to SMSF investors.
Compared to other types of superannuation funds, members of an SMSF are also considered Trustees. As the Trustee, you are responsible for making investment decisions that benefit all Trustees financially.
Ongoing costs play a large part in how cost-effective an SMSF can be over the long term.
ATO data shows these are the median costs for 2021 - 2022.
However, some of these costs may not apply to every SMSF.
As a guide, the same report indicated that the median and average ongoing costs for an SMSF were $4236 and $6872, respectively. It is also noteworthy that ongoing costs steadily increased from previous years, where the median and average in 2017 - 2018 were $3836 and $6040, respectively.
But the degree of ongoing costs also heavily depends on the fund size. The larger the fund, the higher the costs associated with it. Although ongoing costs increase with a larger fund, the cost-effectiveness improves.
In the $0 to $50,000 asset range, the average total expense ratio was 17 per cent, with average expenses being $4200 and median expenses being $2200. For SMSF funds valued over $10 million, the average total expense ratio was 0.6 per cent, but average expenses were $97,000 and median expenses were $41,100.
An SMSF is attractive for a variety of reasons. Here are some of them.
The main con of SMSFs is that you need to maintain them yourself (and your trustees). But there are other considerations.
For an Australian SMSF to be valid, it must meet these key criteria.
At least one, if not all, of the invested assets must be located in Australia. However, the fund can be assessed as established in Australia if its initial contribution was funded and paid in Australia.
The central management party of an SMSF cannot be located outside of Australia. Members who reside in Australia must make all of the high-level strategic and managerial decisions regarding the SMSF.
These decisions include the investment strategy, reviewing the fund's performance, and determining the proportion of assets allocated as member benefits.
However, there is a nuance to this. If central management is required to be located outside of Australia, then the SMSF is still valid as long as the residence period is no longer than two years.
Trust members must be Australian residents who hold at least 50 per cent of the total market value of the fund's assets or the sum of payments payable to that member if they decide to leave the fund. The trust is void if this criteria is not satisfied.
Professional advice is highly recommended when setting up your SMSF to ensure you make the fewest mistakes possible, which can cause unnecessary headaches.
Not only will you be informed about the process and its nuances, but you might also need their services to ensure it's done properly.
Developing a sound strategy that works for you is important, and a financial advisor specialising in this area will be paramount. They can help you understand the different types of investment assets and available insurance products.
Your accountant should provide professional advice to help you establish the right funding system. If you don't want to manage the day-to-day responsibilities, a fund manager might be a worthwhile consideration.
Apart from those, a legal practitioner will need to prepare the trust deed (and update it in the future, if needed), and an approved SMSF auditor will need to audit your fund.
Depending on the type of SMSF, the trustee can be an individual or a corporate entity. The assets of an SMSF with an individual trustee structure are registered in the names of the individual trustees and the fund members.
On the other hand, with a corporate trustee arrangement, the members of the SMSF serve as directors, and the assets are registered under a business that serves as the trustee.
It should be noted that differing responsibilities and limitations exist under each type of arrangement, and they should be understood.
To prepare a trust, the following are needed:
A legal document known as the trust deed specifies all of the fund's members and describes the guidelines for its management.
It must be prepared by an accountant, administrator, or tax agent who will ensure that each SMSF member signs and dates it.
Another document that outlines the obligations of every trustee as set forth by the ATO is the trustee statement.
After the trust deed is signed by all its members, the fund must be registered with the Australian Tax Office (ATO) and an ABN set up within 60 days. This is a relatively straightforward process, but there are a few things to note.
When applying for an ABN, a tax file number must be requested from the ATO and registered for GST, if applicable. The fund will also need to be assigned as an ATO-regulated SMSF. Otherwise, eligible members won't be able to receive any tax concessions.
A bank account unique to the SMSF will be required to store and accept monetary contributions (including super rollovers and income from investments) to the fund.
To demonstrate the separation of assets, the bank account cannot be linked or associated with any personal bank accounts of its members.
If part or all of the fund's strategy is to receive ongoing contributions from employers, an electronic SuperStream needs to be set up. This will ensure successful payments, including rollovers from other super funds.
Often an afterthought, developing an exit strategy for unexpected events is important. For example, if a member passes away or if there is a relationship breakdown between the trustees, having a plan to account for and mitigate this can reduce the impact.
To facilitate this process, the exit strategy should rely on good record-keeping by all trustees throughout the fund's life.
Essentially, the plan should revolve around rules that provide a guidance framework when triggers are realised. This might even include the appointment of a power of attorney.
Disclaimer: This information is general and is for educational purposes only. This story is general in nature and does it take into account your financial situation. Investors should obtain professional advice from an independent financial advisor where appropriate and make your enquiries.
