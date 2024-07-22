Self-managed super funds: A guide for Australians

There are many more investment options than standard superannuation funds. For example, art, property, international shares, cryptocurrencies, and commodities like gold can be considered and included in the investment strategy. This is a particularly good option for savvy investors who can think outside the box.

They can be a pathway to property investments. Investors who are interested in gaining capital growth have the option of getting into the residential or commercial real estate market.

You have more control over your super. Since it's self-managed, you can control and decide on your retirement funds. You have many more options and can ensure they align with your long-term financial goals.

Although you can do this to some extent with a standard superannuation fund, an SMSF allows you to customise the fund to your personal risk tolerance.

Being in direct control allows you to modify your investments immediately in reaction to market changes. This flexibility might help minimise losses during market downturns or capitalise on new possibilities.

Individuals with substantial superannuation balances may find that the fixed costs associated with SMSFs are relatively lower than those of traditional superannuation funds. This can result in potential savings as traditional funds often charge fees based on a percentage of assets.

In an SMSF, you can designate particular beneficiaries and determine how benefits are distributed, whether as a lump sum or via a reversionary pension. This adaptability guarantees that your superannuation is allocated according to your preferences.

Australia's self-managed superannuation funds enjoy advantages from the country's tax system, as the tax on superannuation earnings is lower compared to personal income. This feature makes SMSFs a powerful method for accumulating and safeguarding wealth.