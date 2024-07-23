The trusted old political signposts need renewal

He hates fuel efficiency standards. Calls them a "ute tax" even though they're nothing of the sort. The intention is clear. He's trying to win over the workers - the subbies, chippies, sparkies and plumbers who drive them, thanks to the tax concessions which cost the rest of us $250 million in lost revenue. They're the new high-vis elite earning way more than the old besuited elite with their uni degrees and massive HECS debts.