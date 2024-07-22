The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Have the young fogies taken over the ACT Young Liberals'?

By Letters to the Editor
July 23 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samuel Johnson once observed patriotism is the last resort of the scoundrel. Picture by Mark Jesser
Samuel Johnson once observed patriotism is the last resort of the scoundrel. Picture by Mark Jesser

After reading Jasper Lindell's article about ideas touted by the ACT Young Liberals ("Tax cuts for flag-wavers among ideas touted by ACT Young Liberals", July 21) I had to check the date to make sure it wasn't April 1.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.