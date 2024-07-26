What's that sound? Dang! It's 40,000 dung beetles ready to work

Last week: Congratulations to Frances McGee of Curtin who was the first of many readers to identify last week's photo, sent in by Rohan Goyne of Evatt as a "ghost sign" at the John Gorton Building (formerly called the Administration Building) on King Edward Terrace in Parkes. The building has housed many government departments since it opened in 1956, including, as seen in this sign, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. The building was first announced in 1927 but its construction was delayed for several reasons including the Great Depression and World War II.