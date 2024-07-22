Prominent lawyer no longer a firm partner following 'public reprimand'

Prominent Canberra lawyer Ben Aulich is no longer a partner of his self-titled firm after being "publicly reprimanded" for personal behaviour by a tribunal.
Aulich managing partner Peter Woodhouse announced the departure in a statement on Monday.
The solicitor said Mr Aulich was no longer employed as a partner at the firm following a decision by the ACT Law Society not to renew his practising certificate.
Mr Woodhouse said the firm's leadership team was committed to ensuring a seamless transition following the sudden change.
"We want to reassure our clients and stakeholders that their legal matters will continue to be handled with the utmost professionalism and care, with minimal disruption despite Ben's departure," he said.
"Further updates will be provided as we progress through this transition. We appreciate the continued support and trust of our clients and the community."
The ACT Law Society confirmed Mr Aulich does not presently hold a practising certificate but did not make any further comments.
Last month, it was revealed Mr Aulich was fined $20,000 after pleading guilty to engaging in conduct demonstrating he is not a fit and proper person to practise law, and engaging in conduct likely to bring the profession into disrepute.
A decision by the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal states in 2021, Mr Aulich took his staff on a retreat. There, he took off his pants and an "entirely repugnant" colouring book was circulated.
The then-founding partner also performed a "bawdy" cabaret-style dance while shirtless and with a rose between his teeth.
When the allegations were first raised, according to the tribunal decision, Mr Aulich "came out swinging" with a 10-page letter in response.
"We do not shy away from the unusual culture at [the firm]," he wrote.
"We are unashamedly not like other law firms or public sector workplaces that are often conservative, that frown upon office 'banter' and that do not allow swearing or joking around.
"The way that people externally perceive us and our close-knit group of staff has often led to rumours that [the firm] is a 'cult', amongst others."
Mr Aulich further stated the retreat was held away from Canberra "to ensure that drinking, silly dances and other rude behaviour would be private".
He later told the tribunal "on reflection" he was "embarrassed and ashamed" by this letter.
Mr Aulich is also facing unrelated criminal charges relating to allegations he plotted with an accountant to launder "a wardrobe full of f---ing cash".
He has pleaded not guilty to conspiring with accountant Michael Anthony Papandrea and an undercover police officer to launder the proceeds of fictitious illegal tobacco importations.
Mr Aulich also denies recruiting Papandrea, who has pleaded not guilty to a conspiracy charge, to engage in criminal activity.
