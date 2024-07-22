Wighton media ban adds extra spice to Raiders homecoming

It's the media ban that adds another layer of intrigue to an already massive contest in the race to the NRL finals.
South Sydney told The Canberra Times Jack Wighton wasn't doing any media this week as he prepares to play his old club, the Canberra Raiders, for the first time since joining the Rabbitohs.
But it's not just a massive game for Wighton - returning to Canberra Stadium on Sunday to take on the club he played 242 NRL games for - it's a must-win game for both the Raiders and Souths if they want to play finals as well.
The Raiders are 10th on the ladder and one win outside the top eight, while the Rabbitohs are 13th and one win behind the Green Machine.
With just seven games remaining in the home-and-away season, it's looking like Canberra needs to win at least five to make the playoffs - while the Rabbitohs would need at least six.
That makes almost every game a must-win for both sides - starting with Wighton's emotional return to the place he called home for most of his 13-year career.
On top of that it will also be Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead's 200th NRL game since moving to Canberra from the English Super League in 2016.
It could have been even bigger if Raiders enforcer Josh Papali'i hadn't received a one-week suspension as it would've been Papali'i's 300th game as well.
Papali'i might be rested for the Green Machine's trip to Belmore to play the Canterbury Bulldogs in round 22 to allow him to play his 300th game at Canberra Stadium - which would then be against Manly on August 10.
The Raiders have struggled in milestone games recently - losing Jarrod Croker's 300th and Ricky Stuart's 500th as a coach.
It's also the home game almost a quarter of Raiders fans were most looking forward to before the season started - 23 per cent voting for it in The Canberra Times' fan survey.
The Raiders welcome back Corey Horsburgh from suspension, but he'll likely return via NSW Cup - in a curtain-raiser against Souths on Sunday.
Pasami Saulo's lingering back issue looks set to rule him out for yet another week; round eight was his last game.
While many Raiders fans now say, like Wighton, they've moved on from his departure, there's no doubt that will change at kick-off at 6.15pm on Sunday.
If Wighton has a blinder it will open up old wounds, while if he has a shocker they'll be cock-a-hoop they've now got Raiders young gun Ethan Strange in the No.6 jersey.
Wighton's move to Souths hasn't gone to plan, the Rabbitohs winning just one of their opening 10 games of the season.
They've since won six of their past seven to give themselves a slim chance of finals, but the damage might already have been done.
That streak has coincided with Wighton's return to five-eighth - something Souths said wouldn't happen when they recruited him from the Green Machine.
He went to wear the cardinal and myrtle as a centre, but that all changed when they were anchored to the bottom of the ladder after 11 rounds.
Now he's back in the No.6 jersey and will be up against Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty on Souths' left edge.
Fogarty's super boot has gone to another level in Wighton's absence, as a lot more responsibility fell on the No.7's shoulders.
It also opened the door for 19-year-old Strange to establish himself as an NRL player ahead of schedule.
Sunday is shaping as a key indicator of exactly how far the Raiders team has come in moving on from Wighton.
Meanwhile, the Raiders have given lock Hohepa Puru more time to consider whether to take up his contract option for next season.
NRL ROUND 21
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v South Sydney Rabbitohs at Canberra Stadium, 6.15pm.
