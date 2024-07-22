Police raid neighbouring property after home invaders pretended to be officers

Police have raided a neighbouring property after a group of men pretending to be officers invaded a Mawson home and robbed the occupant.
Police believe the four offenders, who had been demanding money and drugs from the resident, went to the wrong house during that home invasion in the early hours of Thursday, July 18.
On Sunday, police searched a "neighbouring property" and say they found two homemade firearms and a quantity of drugs, suspected to be methamphetamine and cocaine.
A 29-year-old man who was living there was arrested and charged with breach of bail and disqualified driving.
The arrest comes after the group of four people posing as police officers assaulted a man in his home on Du Faur Place, Mawson. They also allegedly stole his wallet and ute.
"Further investigations regarding the items seized from the home are occurring and further charges are expected to be laid," police said in a statement.
Police say they are still investigating the identities of the four people who committed the home invasion and asked anyone with information that could help them to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote reference 7801831.
