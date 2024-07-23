How to eat like Snoop Dogg ... and what it has to do with the Olympics

Brace yourself - there are plenty of sentences in this next article I never thought I would write. And there's a chance they're also sentences you never planned on reading, either.
But first, the man that has brought us all here - Snoop Dogg.
Yes, this is a food story and not a story about the award-winning rapper's music. But it will touch on sport, funnily enough.
Because of all things, Snoop Dogg is NBC's special correspondent for the Paris Olympic Games. (You may remember the viral video of Snoop Dogg commentating on an "off-the-chain" equestrian event during the Tokyo games that went viral).
So where does the food part come in? Well, Snoop Dogg is also a published cookbook author, with his latest release Goon with the Spoon, which was a collaboration with American rapper E-40, coming out late last year.
So, with all that in mind, here is a taster of Snoop's recipes, to help sustain you for some late-night Olympics viewing.
Would it really be an omelette recipe from Snoop Dogg without a name like this? In fact, he goes as far as to say wake-and-bake culture is one of the best things Cali culture has given the world.
"But here's the thing: a good wake and bake means you're going to be hungry," Snoop Dogg says.
Take the wake and bake out of it, and you're still probably going to work up an appetite watching Olympians compete on the world stage. And why not eat something almost definitely not in an Olympian-approved diet - because this is one hefty omelette.
Or as Snoop says: "You've got yourself a proper wake-and-bake omelette, goons."
Ingredients
Method
1. In a small bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, salt, and pepper until well combined and frothy. Set aside.
2. In a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat, fry the bacon until crispy, 7 to 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate.
3. Discard all but 2 tsp of the fat from the skillet and add the sausage and shallot. Cook until the sausage is no longer pink and the shallot is soft, using a spatula to break up the meat into crumbles, 5 to 6 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the sausage and shallot to the plate with the bacon. Wipe the pan clean with paper towels.
4. Add the oil to the skillet and return to medium heat, swirling the skillet to coat the bottom. Pour the egg mixture into the centre and tilt the skillet in all directions to cover the bottom.
5. As the eggs start to set, using a heatproof spatula, gently lift the edges of the omelette toward the middle, letting the uncooked egg flow beneath the omelette and toward the edges of the skillet. The eggs are done when the bottom is set and the edges look crisp (the top will still look wet), 2 to 3 minutes.
6. Pour the meat mixture down the middle of the omelette and sprinkle the cheese on top. Cook for 30 seconds more.
7. With your spatula, fold the omelette in half. Tilt the skillet to slide the omelette toward the edge, then carefully transfer it to a plate. Serve immediately.
Serves 2
Who would have thought in 2024 we would be bringing you a recipe from Snoop Dogg that will help with the cost-of-living crisis?
"I've been lucky to do some big things and make some big bucks in my life, but I remember what it's like to live on a tight budget," Snoop Dogg says.
"And even though I'm in the big leagues now, responsible playas know that every meal doesn't need to break the bank."
He adds if you wanted to further cut down costs, you could add five cups of frozen stirfry vegetable mix, rather than the fresh vegetables.
Ingredients
Method
1. In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, oyster sauce, rice wine, sesame oil, brown sugar, and black pepper. Transfer 2 tbsp of the sauce to a medium bowl and whisk in the baking soda. Add the flank steak to the baking soda mixture and toss to coat. Let the beef marinate at room temperature for 15 to 30 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add the noodles and cook until just tender. Drain in a colander and rinse well under cold water.
3. In a large nonstick skillet over high heat, warm 1 tbsp of the vegetable oil. Add the beef in a single layer and cook until browned on the first side, 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. Flip the pieces over and cook until browned on the second side, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes more. Transfer to a clean bowl.
4. Add the remaining 1 tbsp of vegetable oil to the skillet. Add the carrot, bell pepper, and mushrooms and stir-fry until tender-crisp, about 3 minutes. Add the cabbage, snow peas, white and light green parts of the green onions, and garlic. Stir-fry until tender-crisp, about 2 minutes more.
5. Add the noodles, beef, dark green parts of the green onions, and the remaining sauce and toss gently until well mixed and warmed through, about 2 minutes. Serve with sriracha, if desired.
Serves 4
It really says something about a cookbook author when they have to say, "No, not that kind of brownie". And then for Snoop Dogg and E-40 to follow up with, "Though, we aren't opposed to those, either", it certainly adds the cherry on top. Or should I say, the scoop of ice cream on top?
These are brownies for the mint-lovers who love ice cream with their brownies. And while the music duo have called for American brands in their book, after-dinner mints and Nestle Mint Patties make for some good Aussie alternatives.
Perhaps we can even organise for some Mint Slices to be sent to Snoop Dogg so he can see if the Aussie icon meets his culinary standards.
Ingredients
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 165°C. Grease a 20cm x 20cm baking pan and set aside.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, and baking soda. Set aside.
3. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, bring 1/3 cup [80ml] of water to a boil. Remove the pan from the heat and add the chocolate mints and cocoa powder. Stir until the chocolate is melted and smooth. Transfer to a medium bowl.
4. Add the sugar, vegetable oil, and eggs to the chocolate mixture. Stir until blended and smooth.
5. Gradually add the flour mixture to the chocolate mixture, stirring until just combined. Spread half of the batter evenly into the prepared pan, then arrange the peppermint patties evenly on top. Gently spread the remaining batter on top of the patties.
6. Bake until the top and edges are set and a toothpick inserted into an area away from the peppermint patties comes out with a few moist crumbs attached, 25 to 30 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through baking.
7. Place the pan on a wire rack and let cool for 1 hour. Invert the brownies onto the rack and let cool completely.
8. Invert the brownies onto a cutting board and cut them into nine pieces. Serve topped with a scoop of mint chocolate chip ice cream.
Makes 9 brownies
