Department to update 20-year-old critical software after GovERP debacle

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated July 23 2024 - 9:09am, first published 5:30am
The Department of Infrastructure has gone to market for industry feedback on a department-wide planning software, the first department to go independently to market for the software since Finance Minister Katy Gallagher scrapped a whole-of-government program last year.

Federal Political Reporter at The Canberra Times

Federal Political Reporter working for The Canberra Times from the parliamentary press gallery. Something to get off your chest? Connor.pearce@austcommunitymedia.com.au

