ACT government calls for feedback on minimum rental standards

The ACT government on Monday announced a consultation process for minimum rental standards in the territory.
ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury hoped to shape clearer expectations for landlords that would apply to all rented residential properties.
"This basically invites the question: what do we expect people to have access to when they move into a rental property?" he said.
"It invites Canberrans to identify what sort of topics we should be focused on when it comes to minimal rental standards. Whether it's window furnishings, water-efficient devices."
The ACT only has minimum rental standards relating to insulation, enacted in 2023.
"This was a really effective way to make people's lives better - to be more comfortable, to reduce their energy bills," Mr Rattenbury said.
He said further reform was needed.
Most Australian states have a broader range of minimum standards.
In NSW, rental properties must meet seven standards before going on the market including being structurally sound, having adequate ventilation and bathroom facilities that allow privacy.
Victoria has 14 standards, which extend to mould and dampness, adequate locks and vermin-proof bins.
"We believe everyone deserves a safe and secure place to call home," Mr Rattenbury said.
"By working together, we can ensure our rental laws reflect the needs and expectations of all Canberrans, creating a fairer rental market."
The consultation asks for views on the termination of occupancy agreements, the rules around occupancy fee increases - such as for residents in boarding houses - and protections for caravan parks residents.
It is open for community members until September 2 at yoursay.act.gov.au.
