More smiley faces appear to slow down motorists in school zones

After an alarming increase in speeding through school zones in term 1 this year, there will be six more passive speed detection devices - colloquially known as smiley face signs - in place outside various Canberra schools for term three.
Narrabundah College, Daramalan College, Dickson College, Burgmann Anglican's valley campus, the Franklin early child centre and Canberra Grammar will all have the speed warnings signs in place as a trial during the school term.
Over a five-week period in February-March this year, 961 motorists were booked by mobile speed vans and 40 received police-issued infringement notices from school zone speeding in a result police described as "staggering".
The smiley face signs are aimed at reinforcing so-called "positive driving behaviours".
They operate via a integrated speed camera which triggers a response on the sign if the driver is above or below the speed limit - a frown or a smile.
The signs have been around the ACT since 2018 and while some drivers see them as patronising, the general consensus has been positive.
Unlike NSW, which imposes school zone limits only during the peak morning and afternoon times, ACT 40kmh school zones operate from 8am to 4pm.
Illegal parking around schools will also be part of an intensified focus during term 3.
