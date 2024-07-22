The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick Summary

Work begins on $150 million office development in city centre

July 23 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prominent Canberra lawyer Ben Aulich is no longer a partner of his self-titled firm after being "publicly reprimanded" for personal behaviour by a tribunal. Hannah Neale writes the business's managing partner announced the departure in a statement on Monday. The ACT Law Society decided not to renew Mr Aulich's practising certificate but did not make any further comments when questioned.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.