Work begins on $150 million office development in city centre

Prominent Canberra lawyer Ben Aulich is no longer a partner of his self-titled firm after being "publicly reprimanded" for personal behaviour by a tribunal. Hannah Neale writes the business's managing partner announced the departure in a statement on Monday. The ACT Law Society decided not to renew Mr Aulich's practising certificate but did not make any further comments when questioned.
Work has begun on a $150 million office development in the city centre that is expected to add to the vitality of the precinct. Lucinda Garbutt-Young reports Terry Snow's Capital Property Group bought the prime block of land next to the group's Constitution Place precinct, which the group partially sold for $275 million in 2022. It will add about 1000 employees to the area.
Former Raider Jack Wighton has been placed on a media ban as he returns to the capital for the first time since joining Souths to play his old club. David Polkinghorne writes the game on Sunday is not just a big moment for Wighton, it's a must-win for both the Raiders and the Bunnies if they want to play finals as well.
There will be patches of frost in the morning but a mostly sunny day is expected, with a top of 15 degrees.
