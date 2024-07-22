Police hunt gang after attacks on gay men

The police are investigating gang attacks on gay men who have been lured to secluded areas via a dating app.
The first attack happened on Tuesday last week when four men reportedly set about their alleged victim. The second happened on Saturday when seven or eight attackers were allegedly involved.
"On Tuesday morning last week, police received a report from a man who had attended a residence on Ada Norris Avenue, Denman Prospect to meet a person he'd connected with on a dating app earlier that morning," ACT Policing said.
"Outside the residence, he was approached by four people who allegedly assaulted him, however he was able to leave the scene on his motorbike soon after."
The second alleged attack took place in the early hours last Saturday.
The victim went to a residence on Investigator Street, Red Hill using the same dating app. According to the police, he was then attacked by seven or eight men.
"During the assault, the group allegedly shouted homophobic slurs at the victim, as well as demanding money and attempting to take his wallet and keys.
"The man was able to escape, but was allegedly pursued on foot by the group, who continued the assault in front of another residence on Investigator Street, before the man was able to fight the group off on Discovery Street."
In the first attack, the police said the victim's motorbike helmet and gloves were stolen, and in the second attack the gang allegedly damaged the man's car.
Police are trying to work out whether it's the same group involved in the attacks on the two men.
They also urged men using such apps to arrange to meet in public places like restaurants or shopping centres and not to go to unknown private residences.
"We would encourage anyone who has information about these incidents in Denman Prospect and Red Hill, or any other similar incidents where people may have been targeted due to their sexual orientation, to come forward.
"Police would especially like to speak to anyone who lives in the area of Ada Norris Avenue, Denman Prospect or Investigator and Discovery streets, Red Hill who may have witnessed the incidents, or who may have CCTV footage that captured the incidents.
"Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers, quoting reference 7800123 (Denman Prospect) or 7803814 (Red Hill)."
