Raiders legend returns to club as ambassador

Mal Meninga won three premierships as a Canberra Raiders player and has since won almost everything as a coach.
Now the Raiders legend is back at the club in a wide-ranging ambassadorial role that will see him brought in as a heavy hitter whenever required.
If Raiders coach Ricky Stuart or chief executive Don Furner feel there's an area Meninga's significant influence can help then the duo can now call on one of the biggest names in rugby league to help get the job done.
That could be to help get a potential recruit across the line. It could be to help retain players. He could also mentor certain players. Meninga might work with sponsors and help manage certain stakeholders.
But it will all be under the guidance of Stuart and Furner.
The Raiders board ratified Meninga's position last week before chair Dennis Richardson met with Meninga to finalise the appointment.
While reports have likened Meninga's appointment to Canterbury general manager of football Phil Gould, that's not the role the Australia coach will fill for his former club.
It's also not the same role he held for five years at the Gold Coast Titans, where he was the head of performance and culture, before finishing up earlier this year.
The Raiders board have been careful to ensure everyone is on board and clear about Meninga's role - he'll only be a club spokesperson when asked.
It's expected his immense presence will be utilised when the Raiders kick off next season against the New Zealand Warriors in Las Vegas as one of the four NRL clubs playing there.
Meninga played 166 games for the Green Machine, including three premierships, before embarking on his illustrious coaching career.
He won eight straight State of Origin series as Queensland coach, winning nine of the 10 campaigns he was in charge of, before taking over as Kangaroos coach in 2016.
More to come.
NRL ROUND 21
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v South Sydney Rabbitohs at Canberra Stadium, 6.15pm.
