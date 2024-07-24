Book Week 2024 costume guide: Bring the magic of reading to life

Book Week 2024 (August 17-23) is just around the corner, and the excitement is building as students across Australia prepare to transform into their favourite literary characters.



The theme for Book Week 2024 is "Reading is Magic", meaning it is set to be an enchanting week that reminds students (and adults too) of the transformative power of literature.



Whether your child dreams of stepping into the shoes of brave wizards like Harry Potter, daring adventurers like Percy Jackson or Katniss Everdeen, or whimsical fantasy characters like the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland, we've got you covered.



In this article, we've included a list of creative costume ideas (purchased and DIY), last-minute tips and touch ups, and practical advice to help you and your child make the most of this special week.



Planning your costume

Like many things, the best way to prepare for the demands of Book Week is to start with a grand plan.



1- Brainstorm together

Brainstorm ideas with your child - discuss their favourite books, what they like about them and what characters stand out to them, and why?



Aside from being a great bonding activity, these questions will help your child get their head around the story and be better able to express their choice of character in class.

You may even consider how your child could wear a group costume with friends. As friends, they may even be interested in creating matching ensembles as a DIY craft project on a weekend.

2- Character analysis

Consider the book's characters, themes and settings to capture the essence of the character.



Think about how you can weave little elements of the settings or overarching themes of the story into the costume in creative ways. This can be either literal or figurative.



For example, a literal representation might mean incorporating elements from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for a Harry Potter costume.



You could add a Gryffindor scarf and robe, and a wand and round glasses to represent Harry. Small props like a potion bottle or mini owl perched on the shoulder can be a fun touch that adds to the 'magic' of the Hogwarts world.



Whereas a figurative representation might be seen in a Katniss Everdeen from Hunger Games costume, where you can go beyond simply incorporating the iconic mockingjay pin and her bow and arrow.



To symbolise themes of survival and rebellion, you could consider camouflage patterns and boots to reflect her life in District 12 or add natural elements like sticks and leaves to represent her skills in the forest.

3- Design sketches

If you prefer a DIY approach over buying a costume, it can be helpful to sketch out a rough design of the desired costume to visualise it better, highlighting each of the core characteristics that your child likes about the character.

If you are struggling for ideas, look for inspiration in illustrations from the book or other adaptations.

4- Material checklist

Make a checklist of the materials or costume parts and accessories that you will need and gather them ahead of time, to save the headache of late-night, last-minute costume preparation.



Top Book Week costumes

If you wish to buy a costume, there are so many great options available, it just comes down to having time, and knowing where to look.



To save you time, we've broken down a list of trending Book Week costumes from popular books, and where to find them.

1- There's no costume like Dorothy from Wizard of Oz

If your kids have been brought up on children's classics, they'll be familiar with L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, and his protagonist, a Kansas farm girl called Dorothy.



The Dorothy costume is available for $59.99 and looks almost identical to the famous costume worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 film, Wizard of Oz.



The costume includes a light blue gingham patterned dress with a pinafore style bodice and flare skirt, and a white blouse with short, puffed sleeves.



However, you will need to separately source a yellow basket (to hold poor Toto during the cyclone!) as well as Dorothy's bright ruby slippers, so that she and Toto can find their way home from the Land of Oz.

2- Channel the magic of Harry or Hermione from Harry Potter

You simply can't go wrong with a Harry Potter costume, and since there are so many characters to choose from in the Harry Potter series, you can really get creative with costume ideas.



If you'd like to stick to costumes inspired by the famous trio that is Harry, Hermione and Ron, these Harry Potter Gryffindor costumes for $36.99 are a great place to start.



This costume includes a black hooded robe with red trimmings and a Gryffindor patch.



Extra items like Harry Potter glasses, a Gryffindor tie, a light-up wand, a grey vest, white school shirt, black slacks and school shoes will need to be purchased (or sourced from home) separately.

3- Be as cool as Capt. Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell from Topgun

If your kid is looking for a more contemporary reference, and is currently obsessed with the recent Topgun film, they may already be aware that the films (both new and the classic) were inspired by a book of the same name.

The Topgun jumpsuit for $30 will likely be a popular outfit choice for Book Week, especially if your child is into action films or figurines.



And while the book by Dan Pedersen is not specifically targeted at children, it offers an exciting and thrilling narrative that could engage young readers interested in aviation, history and real-life heroics.



The convenience of this costume is that the jumpsuit (included) really only needs a pair of school shoes to complete the outfit.



4 - Bring Possum Magic to life

An Aussie classic it is hard to overlook the beloved Mem Fox classic, Possum Magic. Costumebox.com.au has a ready-to-go possum costume for $59.99 that comes complete with a starry apron.

Better yet you can get the full effect by packing a lamington or maybe a vegemite sandwich for your child to take on the day to celebrate Hush and Grandman Poss' adventure across Australia.

There is no way your little one will end up 'invisible' in a sea of Book Week costumes with this one.

5- No one knows fantastic like Fantastic Mr Fox

Roald Dahl's timeless tales remain a staple on children's bookshelves today, and for good reason - they are an absolute delight to read!

This Fantastic Mr Fox costume comes with a fox mask, jacket with faux fur chest and neckerchief.

All you need to perfect the look is a white or coloured button up shirt, brown pants and a pair of boots, and your child will look the part for a big day at Book Week.



6- Howl like a werewolf with a Goosebumps-inspired costume

Goosebumps by R.L Stine are making a comeback with kids, and The Werewolf of Fever Swamp is the popular fourteenth book in the series.

Use this werewolf costume for $39.99 as the basis for a Goosebumps-inspired Book Week outfit that is sure to impress, and maybe even spook a few teachers in the halls.



Complete the outfit with werewolf face paint and ripped black jeans.

7- Tread across the schoolyard like Brown Bear



For young children who love 'Brown bear, brown bear. What do you see?' by Bill Martin Jr, a bear costume might be just the thing that will make them feel their best at Book Week.

This bear costume for $37.99 comes with a headpiece and gloves, so the rest of the outfit is up to you!

Alternatively, you might like to add accessories such as a red cape to turn into the 'Very Super Bear by Nick Bland' or bring an instrument from home to be the 'Very Noisy Bear' by Nick Bland.



Or perhaps even organise for your little one to join forces with a friend, older sibling or neighbour to make up the trio of bears from Goldilocks and the Three Bears.



DIY costume creation

Looking for a fun project or a craft bonding day with your child?

If you have the time on your hands, the DIY approach to creating a Book Week outfit can be a rewarding experience for all involved.



Plus, if it doesn't work out as planned and you need to purchase a costume instead, it can be a memory both you and your child can laugh about for a long time.



There are really no hard and fast rules when it comes to DIY. In fact, you can use a combination of fabric scraps, old clothes, craft supplies and recycled items that you may already have at home.



These items can often be repurposed into fantastic costume elements, and you can experiment by mixing and matching different materials to create a unique costume that stands out.



All you'll need to start is willpower, a touch of ingenuity and of course, a YouTube tutorial that can guide you step-by-step.



Character makeup and accessories

As Charles Eames, famous American architect and filmmaker once said, "the details are not the details. They make the design".



Sometimes all a costume needs to make it special is a little detail. A small accessory can add character and uniqueness and tell a story that is sometimes far more memorable than the main costume.

You can enhance your child's costume with makeup, hair styling and props. Makeup can mean adding scars, face paint using stencils, or special FX, while styling your child's hair or using wigs can help them match the character's appearance.

Costume accessories can easily be matched up with items you may already have at home, making it a more affordable option.

It's also possible to add a touch of magic with accessories like wands, crowns, or wings, as props can significantly elevate a costume and add authenticity.

Conclusion

There are so many online resources available on platforms like YouTube, Pinterest and even TikTok to support creative DIY costume projects. It is also possible to find great recommendations on where to source the best and most cost-effective costume for Book Week.



The key to creating a Book Week costume is really just to have fun and be creative. Then your child can see that "Reading (really) is Magic" and it all begins with the imagination running wild.

Frequently asked questions



Q: When is Book Week celebrated in Australia?

A: Book Week will be celebrated in Australia from August 17 to August 23, 2024. The theme for 2024 is 'Reading is magic'.

Q: What is the purpose of Book Week?

A: Book Week aims to promote literacy, reading, and the love of books, particularly among children and young people.

Q: How can I participate in Book Week?

A: You can participate in Book Week by attending book readings, visiting libraries, exploring book exhibitions, or sharing your favorite books with others. Many schools across Australia will be hosting Book Week events including character parades so children can celebrate the magic of literature.

Q: Where can I find more information about Book Week?

A: You can visit the official website of Book Week organisers, the Children's Book Council of Australia (CBCA).

Q: What are some popular children's books featured in Book Week?

A: Some popular children's books featured in Book Week include Charlotte's Web, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Harry Potter, and Where the Wild Things Are.

Q: What are some tips for choosing the best books for Book Week?