'Up to no good': Man allegedly found with meth, cash, phones in car

PB
HN
By Peter Brewer, and Hannah Neale
Updated July 23 2024 - 3:25pm, first published 11:10am
A man accused of trafficking methamphetamine, allegedly found in his car along with more than $6600 cash, drugs and stolen items, has been denied bail.

