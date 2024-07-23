'Up to no good': Man allegedly found with meth, cash, phones in car

A man accused of trafficking methamphetamine, allegedly found in his car along with more than $6600 cash, drugs and stolen items, has been denied bail.
Benjamin John Hedges faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday, when he was charged with trafficking a controlled drug other than cannabis, drug possession, going equipped for theft, and driving while suspended.
He is yet to enter pleas.
The 35-year-old, from Florey, was on a good behaviour order and bail for drug-related offences at the time of his latest alleged crimes.
He was arrested on Monday night, after officers stopped a white Ford Fiesta with two blue stripes down the centre of the vehicle.
Police documents state officers "immediately recognised" the driver as Hedges, who was not permitted to be be behind the wheel.
In a release issued on Tuesday, ACT Policing claimed a search of the car uncovered about 39 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of cannabis, more than $6600 in cash, clip seal bags, a set of scales, five mobile phones, a garage remote control cloning device, identity and bank cards in various names, gloves and a torch.
In court, Legal Aid duty lawyer Lesley Jayasuriya stated strict bail conditions such as a curfew or "house arrest" would address any risks.
However, prosecutor Jack Watson argued the court would have "no confidence" Hedges would comply.
"[Hedges] clearly has an unaddressed drug problem ... [and was allegedly] in possession of a number of items indicative of him being up to no good," Mr Watson said.
Magistrate James Lawton denied Hedges bail, and adjourned the case to return next month.
ACT Policing said more charges may be laid as investigations continue.
