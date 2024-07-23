AFP employee denies trying to murder wife with carving knife

A now-suspended member of the Australian Federal Police has denied trying to kill his wife of more than two decades with a carving knife.
The man, who is not named to protect the alleged victim's identity, briefly appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday via audio-visual link.
He entered pleas of not guilty to attempted murder, intentionally inflict grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm before the case was adjourned for two months.
When the alleged wannabe killer, aged in his 40s, was taken into custody earlier this month, the AFP notified media of the arrest but provided no information about his role.
Days later, when the man was eventually charged with attempted murder, the AFP announced it had suspended its employee.
A court previously heard he was an unsworn member of the police force.
Police documents allege the man drunkenly came home on a Friday evening and later began arguing with his wife, becoming angry, accusatory and aggressive.
He is accused of eventually holding the back of his partner's neck and telling her: "I'm going to kill you."
The police employee allegedly assaulted his wife in a protracted attack, at times in the presence of their daughter, including by strangling and knocking her to the ground by punching her in the face.
He is also accused of charging at his partner while holding a 32 centimetre-bladed carving knife, lodging it into the arm she had raised in self-defence.
Shortly after, he is said to have told the alleged victim and his daughter: "I'm going to wait outside for them to arrest me."
"Her, she needs help, stab wound by me," he told police officers, who arrived on the scene to find the knife still lodged in the woman's forearm.
The case is set to return to court in September.
