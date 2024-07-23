Repeated threats, violence during Grindr rapist's 'sustained attack': judge

A man's protracted sexual assault of a teenager he lured on a dating app has been described by a judge as a "sustained attack involving repeated threats and violence".
Mohammadiman Aghahosseini will spend at least four years behind bars after pleading guilty to more than a dozen charges, including four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.
The charges relate to him repeatedly and violently acting beyond the scope of an agreement made with the victim, ignoring his protests, and even forcing a "crack pipe" into his mouth.
On Tuesday morning, Chief Justice Lucy McCallum was loudly interrupted while sentencing the 39-year-old serial rapist when the ACT Supreme Court was temporarily evacuated due to a fire alarm.
It was not the sentencing's first delay, with the judge beginning her hand-down last Friday but adjourning due to an error in the material she had referred to.
The majority of Chief Justice McCallum's scathing remarks against Aghahosseini, including how he had cynically ignored his victim's wishes, were heard last week.
However, on Tuesday, she noted the "compounding trauma inflicted on the victim with each offence".
Aghahosseini sat with his arms crossed as he learned his fate for a number of crimes, many unrelated, while often glancing at the near-empty public gallery.
The judge said the man had no family and only one friend in the ACT.
The rapist met the then-19-year-old victim of his most serious offending on dating application Grindr in November 2022, when he went by the username "Someone".
The teenager agreed to meet Aghahosseini in person and stand naked in front of him for about $250. He would later be convinced to stay for the promise of more money.
Upon meeting at accommodation in Braddon, the man almost immediately acted against the prearranged agreement by biting the victim.
"No, that's not what we talked about," the victim said, among several ignored pleas.
Despite more clear denials of consent, including saying "stop" about 15 to 20 times, Aghahosseini would go on to physically dominate and rape the victim.
His response to the teenager's protests: "Shh ... relax."
Aghahosseini smoked crystals from a glass pipe and pressured the victim into doing the same before raping him again.
The victim later told police he feared running away from offender after Aghahosseini had pulled out a pocket knife, which he used to point out directions when the pair briefly went for a drive.
They returned to the Braddon location and the man raped the teenager twice more.
The pair eventually visited the Canberra Centre, where the victim fled and sought help while Aghahosseini was distracted.
The man was also sentenced on Tuesday for a series of unrelated charges, including assault, escaping arrest, robbery, and multiple counts of theft and burglary.
Aghahosseini's six-year-and-one-month head jail sentence was backdated to reflect the more than 18-months he had already spent in custody for his crimes.
He will be eligible for parole in October 2026. When released, the Iranian man is likely to face deportation.
