'You can't stop': Spotlight turns to women philanthropists

Canberra's own Georgina Byron is playing a major role in a new national campaign that encourages Australian women to not be shy about their role in philanthropy and be more open to giving, as a companion report also questions whether Australia is a truly generous country.
The She Gives campaign is about creating a stronger philanthropic culture in Australia, focusing on women, not least because they are poised to come into greater economic power in coming decades, inheriting up to $3.4 trillion or two-thirds of the intergenerational wealth being transferred over the next 20 years.
The campaign shares the stories of women who do give, whether it's in money or time or talent, and the enormous sense of wellbeing it gives them to make a difference. And, in doing so, seeks to encourage other women to do the same.
Ms Byron, who is a founder and advisor of the national campaign, has been chief executive office of The Snow Foundation for almost 20 years, during which time more than $80 million has been distributed to organisations and individuals in need.
"Once you start in the giving game, you can't stop - it's so joyful and rewarding," she said.
Ms Byron credited her parents, Ginnette and Terry Snow, for encouraging their children to give wherever they could and be part of the philanthropic space in Australia.
"My mum was a pharmacist so was always showing us compassion and empathy and my dad always told us that if you see someone struggling, you give them a hand and always treat them with kindness and respect," she said.
The just published Behind She Gives report that is part of the campaign says there are plenty of practical reasons women-focused philanthropy should be encouraged, including that women outlive men and eldest daughters are 50 per cent more likely to control family inheritances than the eldest son.
There was also a desire to "redress the perception that philanthropy is male dominated because all too often women's contributions remain in the shadows".
"Based on our consultation with over 60 philanthropic leaders, many feel women's giving does not receive the same level of visibility and recognition as our male counterparts," the report read.
She Gives founder Melissa Smith said women would play a critical role in driving philanthropy forward to meet significant need, and it was important their contribution to social change was recognised and celebrated.
"For too long, giving by women has remained in the shadows, reinforcing a common perception that philanthropy is dominated by men," Ms Smith said.
"Of the 100 most-read articles on philanthropy in the past 12 months, 54 focus on men, 32 on organisations or foundations and only 14 on women.
"After consulting with philanthropic leaders, it was clear that women don't see themselves sufficiently in public conversations around philanthropy. Right now, we're missing an immense opportunity to reach and inspire others - She Gives is here to change that."
Ms Smith said the campaign was about celebrating female philanthropy rather than trying to funnel money into one cause or another.
It was also not about how much someone gave, but that they gave at all. She said that was especially relevant during a cost of living crisis.
"The cost-of-living crisis is hard for many but there is also significant wealth in this country," Ms Smith said.
The Behind She Gives report also questions the generosity of Australia as a nation, with the country's 159 billionaires continuing to amass wealth while 3.3 million Australians live in poverty.
"Evidence suggests that the combination of extraordinary wealth and increasing need does not translate to generosity," the report said.
"Tax data reveals that only 53 per cent of Australians with a taxable income over $1 million give to charity and receive a tax deduction, compared to 90 per cent in the US.
"In addition, almost half of the top 1 per cent and top 5 per cent income earners [in Australia] did not report any donations in 2018-19 at all.
"And further, only 1 per cent of Australian inheritances are left to charities as bequests, as compared with 3.7 per cent in the UK."
The new campaign will share 100 inspiring stories - including Ms Byron's - online via the She Gives website and social media that showcase the collective power of "giving to all causes, at all levels, that deliver positive social change".
"By sharing these inspiring stories and celebrating their contributions, we hope to encourage other women to see themselves in the same light and ultimately inspire more to give, give more and give more impactfully," Ms Smith said.
