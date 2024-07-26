How To Make Gravy: the tender story behind this Aussie hit

Before the first of the side projects came along, Kelly recorded How To Make Gravy in 1996. Despite the ARIA and APRA nominations, the song itself wasn't an instant smash: it was a slow burner, though by 2010 it was well known enough for Kelly to use it as the title of his "mongrel memoir". In 2017 he launched what has become a December tradition, the How To Make Gravy tour, where he brings along younger acts such as Meg Mac, Amyl and the Sniffers, Gang of Youths and Alex the Astronaut. It has also spawned its own day: December 21 is Gravy Day, when social media goes crazy with the #gravyday hashtag. During the COVID-19 pandemic the song made stronger connections with people as lockdowns and travel restrictions meant they couldn't be with their family for Christmas. In 2021, after a year or more of lockdowns, Kelly released a new version of the song as part of his Christmas Train double album. "The original How To Make Gravy came out 25 years ago and I must have played it now thousands and thousands of times," Kelly said of this version. "It's a staple in our set. The band and I thought it would be worthwhile putting our current version to tape. The way we play the song has evolved over the years, but not that much ... Playing this song is like going on a ride. Once you're on it, it just takes off!"