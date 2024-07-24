Why women could be the solution to the housing crisis

Australia needs housing. This isn't new - we're a growing nation, and we're seeing record levels of migration.
To keep up with this growth, the Commonwealth, state and territory governments aim to build 1.2 million new homes over the next five years.
According to the Housing Industry Association, construction commenced on just 163,836 new homes in 2023. That's the lowest number in over a decade and far from the 240,000 needed each year to meet the target.
The reason? There are not enough people to build them.
We are in the midst of a significant skills shortage, with three-quarters of construction businesses struggling to recruit skilled tradespeople, according to the Australian Industry Group.
This issue is even more profound in the regions.
According to the Regional Australia Institute (RAI), city dwellers are continuing to flock to the regions, many in search of more affordable housing. This is putting further pressure on areas where there is already a strong demand for skilled workers. In fact, the RAI's Regional Job Vacancy Map shows there were more than 3000 construction jobs advertised across regional Australia in May alone. This means many areas are missing the critical infrastructure and services required to support this growing demand.
It's clear that skilled tradespeople are crucial for building and maintaining infrastructure, and without them, the housing shortage will only worsen, further impacting affordability and living standards.
So, how do we fix this problem?
There is a unique opportunity for women to fill the gaps in trades, from electricians to plumbers and carpenters, particularly in regional Australia.
Women are often ignored in the trades, with females only making up 3 per cent of the skilled trades workforce.
While work is underway to bridge the divide, through initiatives such as the $50 million Building Women's Career Program announced in this year's federal budget, there is still more work to be done.
For generations, women have faced barriers to entering trades due to perceptions of it being "men's work". We need the government to step up and push through policy changes and education reforms to create more diverse and inclusive working environments, and support women in trades.
Increasing female representation in trades will not only alleviate the skill shortage but also bring diverse perspectives and innovative solutions to the industry. Studies consistently show that diverse teams lead to better problem-solving, innovation, and increased productivity.
According to McKinsey and Company, companies in the top quartile for gender diversity are 25 per cent more likely to have above-average profitability than companies in the bottom quartile.
Empowered Women in Trades (EWIT) is committed to addressing the skills shortage by offering comprehensive programs that support women from exploration to employment.
Our initiatives focus on creating inclusive cultures within workplaces and providing continuous professional development. By fostering partnerships with industry leaders, educational institutions, and government bodies, EWIT aims to transform the trades industry and achieve our ambitious goal of 30 per cent female representation by 2030.
But we can't do it alone. The government needs to introduce financial incentives such as scholarships, grants, and tax benefits for trades training, and offer relocation packages and regional allowances to attract tradespeople to regional areas. Public awareness campaigns can help shift the perception of trades as a career choice, highlighting the benefits of trades careers, such as job security, good pay, and opportunities for advancement.
Special incentives for women in trades, such as mentorship programs and flexible work arrangements, can also play a crucial role in encouraging more women to enter the industry. Empowering women to pursue trades careers will build the foundation of tomorrow's Australia.
By breaking down barriers and empowering women to enter and thrive in trades, we can address the skills shortage, support regional development, and ensure that Australia has the skilled workforce needed to meet its housing demands.
It's time for a collective effort to transform the trades industry and create a more inclusive and prosperous future for all.
