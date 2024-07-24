US a handy distraction for our own politicians

Murray writes: "The political definitions 'left' and 'right' used to mean 'for the worker' and 'for business'. Now the terms have lost all definite meaning. Labor governments, which were once the stronghold of the working man, now despise him. They are the party of immigration and minorities. Conservative governments had too much momentum when moving to the centre and are now about where old Labor governments were. It's confusing. The worst bit is left and right are now epithets. The left call conservatives 'right wingers' with a derisive sneer. Conservatives constantly amuse themselves with memes about what the loopy left are up to now. It's not politics, it's infantile behaviour."