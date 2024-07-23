Raiders lose emerging prop for season

Canberra Raiders prop Pasami Saulo's season is over.
The 25-year-old will undergo surgery on the lingering back problem that has ruled him out for most of the campaign.
Saulo had a couple of injections to try and settle his bulging disc down, but it's continued to bother him.
He hasn't played since the Raiders' round eight loss to Cronulla when it was hoped he might only miss a week or two and be back in time for Magic Round.
But it never settled down and he's set to have surgery in the next week or two that will officially end his 2024 campaign.
It's still unclear exactly what his timeline is, but he's expected to return sometime during the pre-season.
It's a blow as the Raiders need to embark on a trademark late-season charge to play finals.
They need to win at least five of their remaining seven games, starting with South Sydney at Canberra Stadium on Sunday - which will also be Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead's 200th game.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has named an unchanged line-up to face the Rabbitohs after the Green Machine ended a four-game losing streak with their victory over the New Zealand Warriors on Friday.
They've also lost young fullback Chevy Stewart (ankle) for three-four weeks after he suffered a syndesmosis injury at training last week.
The Raiders have had a terrible run with injury this season, but were just starting to get key players back before the Saulo news.
Jamal Fogarty (biceps) and Zac Hosking (shoulder) have just returned from long-term injuries, while Corey Horsburgh will return from suspension - although he will need to build up match fitness in NSW Cup.
Corey Harawira-Naera (heart) remains sidelined indefinitely.
James Schiller will miss this weekend due to concussion, while Michael Asomua has a shoulder injury and was expected to be back for the final round of NSW Cup.
England international Hollie-Mae Dodd will make her return from the knee reconstruction that ended her inaugural NRLW campaign with the Canberra Raiders.
She was part of a familiar looking Raiders line-up that will take on the Wests Tigers in their season opener at Campbelltown on Sunday.
Dodd injured her knee against North Queensland in round seven last year and returned to England to do her rehabilitation.
The 20-year-old played in the Raiders' pre-season trial against the Sydney Roosters in Wagga Wagga and will now make her NRLW return.
Canberra co-captain Simaima Taufa was named at lock after having off-season shoulder surgery.
Fijian international Sereana Naitokatoka is set to make her Green Machine debut after she was named on the bench.
Naitokatoka played for Cronulla last season, but has made the move to Canberra.
Alanna Dummett was named on the wing, while Grace Kemp will start on the bench with Tommaya Kelly-Simes and Sophie Holyman the starting props.
NRL ROUND 21
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v South Sydney Rabbitohs at Canberra Stadium, 6.15pm.
Raiders team: 1. Kaeo Weekes, 2. Jordan Rapana, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Tom Starling, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Danny Levi, 15. Trey Mooney, 16. Ata Mariota, 17. Zac Hosking. Reserves: 18. Adam Cook, 19. Albert Hopoate, 20. Simi Sasagi, 21. Zac Woolford, 22. Emre Guler.
Rabbitohs team: 1. Jye Gray, 2. Alex Johnston, 3. Taane Milne, 4. Michael Chee Kam, 5. Jacob Gagai, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Cody Walker, 8. Davvy Moale, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Sean Keppie, 11. Jacob Host, 12. Tallis Duncan, 13. Keaon Koloamatangi. Interchange: 14. Peter Mamouzelos, 15. Siliva Havili, 16. Thomas Burgess, 17. Liam Le Blanc. Reserves: 18. Dion Teaupa, 19. Fletcher Myers, 20. Izaac Tu'itupou Thompson, 21. Shaquai Mitchell, 22. Brock Gray.
NRLW ROUND ONE
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Campbelltown, 1.45pm.
Raiders team: 1. Apii Nicholls, 2. Madison Bartlett, 3. Cheyelle Robins-Reti, 4. Mackenzie Wiki, 5. Alanna Dummett, 6. Zahara Temara (c), 7. Ash Quinlan, 8. Tommaya Kelly-Sines, 9. Chanté Temara, 10. Sophie Holyman, 11. Monalisa Soliola, 12. Hollie-Mae Dodd, 13. Simaima Taufa (c). Interchange: 14. Emma Barnes, 15. Grace Kemp, 16. Kerehitina Matua, 17. Sereana Naitokatoka. Reserves: 18. Felice Quinlan, 19. Jaida Faleono, 20. Tatiana Finau, 21. Georgia Willey, 22. Relna Wuruki-Hosea.
