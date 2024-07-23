The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Cult of masculinity a construction health and safety issue

By Letters to the Editor
July 24 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The construction industry is dominated by a culture of masculinity that pushes the boundaries of health and safety. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
The construction industry is dominated by a culture of masculinity that pushes the boundaries of health and safety. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

As the wife of a construction industry worker, I was pleased to see Natalie Galeas' article about the blokey culture which dominates the construction industry ("Overhaul won't stop bad culture", July 20).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.