First home buyers are in an impossible position

A generation ago this would have been a rare occurrence but today's young buyers more or less need the Bank of Mum and Dad to get ahead. This is compounded by the fact that single households are on the rise even though there has been a decrease in singles buying property. More Australians are living alone or prefer to live alone but won't be able to thanks to a supply shortage which is predicted to be decades-long. First home property buyers may be at their wits end with the market, but have no choice but to carry on.