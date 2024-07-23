The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

Four years after its rescue, Reload's Tardis seeks new home

By Bridget Clarke
July 24 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Of Canberra's landmarks, the Tardis on Northbourne Avenue may not be the first that comes to mind.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.