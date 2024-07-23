Four years after its rescue, Reload's Tardis seeks new home

Of Canberra's landmarks, the Tardis on Northbourne Avenue may not be the first that comes to mind.
But in the four years it has stood in front of Reload Bar and Games, owner Marc Brown has watched it develop a cult following.
"On Google Maps it's listed as a tourist attraction," Mr Brown said.
"There have been people who have searched on Google for a 24-hour doctor and ended up at the Tardis".
A lifelong Doctor Who fan, Mr Brown spotted a badly-damaged Tardis replica at a Queanbeyan wreck yard at the onset of the first COVID lockdown in 2020.
After repairs the Tardis swiftly became an attraction in Civic, where up to 20 visitors took photos a day.
Sadly, however, Mr Brown said it has been targeted by vandals.
Its telephone has been destroyed three times in a month and its sides repeatedly kicked in, Mr Brown said.
Despite this, he was confident it would find a loving new owner, with his Facebook Marketplace listing already generating interest.
The sale of the Tardis marks the end of an era for Reload, which after 10 years as a stalwart of Canberra nightlife is also up for sale.
"There are a lot of patrons where this is a safe venue for them, and that is something to be proud of," Mr Brown said.
"It's definitely emotional."
While tight-lipped about the sale of the business, Mr Brown said he and co-owners Ravi Sharma and Jim Andrew were in conversations with "a number of parties", but had not yet ruled out the possibility of reopening Reload elsewhere.
It could be good news for the community, who Mr Brown said were very sad about it leaving.
"There's nothing quite like Reload and we've definitely built a bit of a niche," Mr Brown said.
"People don't want it to be replaced by something bog-standard and generic."
Mr Brown said visitors should be quick to get a photo with the Tardis while they still could.
And if they were keen on purchasing it for the asking price of $5450, Mr Brown said they must be a "serious person".
"It needs to be appreciated and enjoyed".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.