Five things to do this weekend

Simone Biles Rising (Netflix, M) is a multi-episode look at the struggles and triumphs of the gymnast who's won 37 Olympic and World Championship medals to date. When Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 for mental health reasons, many people were shocked and some were derisive. The documentary delves into this pivotal period in Biles' life and how she is now, physically and mentally. There are interviews with Biles, family members, past American Olympic champions and academics as well as archive footage.
Another story about an athlete is the independent Australian drama Kairos (M, 2018) in which gymnast-turned-boxer Danny is forced to reckon with his own identity following a violent incident at training. The film stars real-life gymnast Chris Bunton, who won three gold medals for Australia in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games. It's the debut feature from writer-director Paul Barakat. After the screening there will be a Q&A with producer Carla Barakat and Bunton. It's on at the National Film and Sound Archive on Saturday, July 27 at 5pm. Tickets are free but bookings are required: see nfsa.gov.au.
Canberrans wanting to share the Olympic experience can do it at the Australian Institute of Sport Arena, which has been selected as a live site for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. There will be two watch parties in the recently upgraded arena (Sunday, August 4 for the Olympics and Sunday, August 31 for the Paralympics, both from 10am to 2pm). These are family friendly events with entertainment including face painting, colouring in, and more. You can also head along to the AIS Visitor Centre to watch the Channel 9 broadcast of the Games which will be screening until September 11. The events are free, but bookings are required. See: act.gov.au/our-canberra.
Indie pop royalty San Cisco are coming to Canberra as part of the regional tour to support their fifth studio album, Under The Light. The album is a collaboration between the band and producer James Ireland (Cuco, Pond) as well as contributions from Jay Watson (Gum, Pond, Tame Impala), Nicholas Allbrook & Neal H. Pogue (Outkast, Tyler The Creator). The 18+ gig is on Friday, July 26 at 8pm at UC Refectory. See: moshtix.com.au.
GAMMA Expo is Canberra's first gaming and pop culture event showcasing gaming, anime, movies, manga and art. Meet guests from TV shows and movies you love and get a once in a lifetime opportunity to take home a memory in the form of a photo and/or autograph. GAMMA Expo is an all-ages event featuring cosplay (costume-role play), fan clubs, musical performances, creative master classes, wrestling, gaming tournaments, competitions, celebrity Q&A panels, and an exhibitor hall full of vendors both local and from around Australia. It's on at Thoroughbred Park, 1 Randwick Road, Lyneham, on Saturday, July 27 from 10am to 5pm. See: gammaexpo.com.au.
