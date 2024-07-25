Five things to do this weekend

Canberrans wanting to share the Olympic experience can do it at the Australian Institute of Sport Arena, which has been selected as a live site for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. There will be two watch parties in the recently upgraded arena (Sunday, August 4 for the Olympics and Sunday, August 31 for the Paralympics, both from 10am to 2pm). These are family friendly events with entertainment including face painting, colouring in, and more. You can also head along to the AIS Visitor Centre to watch the Channel 9 broadcast of the Games which will be screening until September 11. The events are free, but bookings are required. See: act.gov.au/our-canberra.