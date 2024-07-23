Why the new cafe from Agostini's team is a great spot to 'take a break'

Sosta translates from Italian to "take a break". And there may be no better spot to take a break than at the new cafe from the team behind Agostini's.
Bisa Hospitality's Cafe Sosta opened its doors this week, as part of the state-of-the-art boathouse, the Red Shed.
With views out over Lake Burley Griffin and Black Mountain - combined with a menu from Francesco Balestrieri - it's no wonder that only a few days since its soft opening, Cafe Sosta is already drawing a crowd.
"We've done a different take on the classic breakfast with panini options," Balestrieri says.
"You can switch it up with the type of bread you have, and how many slices, before choosing your toppings. Some people want more or less carbs, you know?
"But it's Italian - because I'm Italian. And we have fresh pasta coming from Agostini's as well, and the cannoli shells are coming from local guys, The Cannoli Brothers.
"But it's a whole new community that we're learning about and we're keen to see what goes well."
Also on the menu - as a nod to the venue - are eggs in red which are baked eggs in a capsicum sauce with tomato, basil and chickpeas. There is also a wagyu steak sandwich with roasted capsicum, caramelised onions, provolone cheese, mustard and rocket.
"The food is Mediterranean," Bisa says.
"[The Red Shed] wanted healthy options so we've got healthy options but we've also got a couple of sneaky indulgent options like the frico.
"The frico we've got at Agostini's we've turned into a breakfast so it's more like cheese pancakes with eggs and potato and fresh tomato in it and it's very moreish.
"And then we've got a sneaky fried chicken sandwich which was already very popular by day two.
"So, yeah, we've got some naughty things on the menu as well."
Red Shed is a new community rowing venture and part of the Black Mountain Rowing Club that has a mission to enable rowing for all, with the $10 million venue commitment to providing accessible rowing programs for people of all ages, abilities, identities and socio-economic backgrounds.
Bisa Hospitality said yes almost straight away when they saw the location for the new cafe. It is now the company's first dining venue outside of the East Hotel, with Cafe Sosta sitting alongside Agostini's and Joe's Bar, as well as the pop-up venue Occassini's.
With a large community space next to the cafe - also with the venue's stellar location and access to the balcony - it's set to be a hotspot for weddings and other events.
"Having the opportunity to run a cafe and hold events right on Lake Burley Griffin's edge was one we couldn't resist," Bisa Hospitality Dion Bisa says.
"The view at the Red Shed is spectacular, and such a unique venue for weddings, special birthdays, and corporate events.
"Having a busy rowing schedule with rowers moving in and out of the shed daily and local Canberrans riding bikes, running, and walking around the lake, we wanted to offer a place to take a break, stop and replenish. Hence, we named the space Cafe Sosta - Sosta being the Italian noun to take a break, to pause and to stop."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.