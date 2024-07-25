Quiet luxury is the low-fuss trend we've been waiting for

Quality, not quantity - simplicity is key when designing your space; it's better to focus on a few quality pieces, rather than quantity.

Consider textures - it's not just about the appearance, but also the experience and the feel of the objects.

Invest in wool or cashmere throws in a neutral palette. Good quality is the most important feature you should look for.

Make your rooms look lived in using items such as framed photos of loved ones, souvenirs and well read books.