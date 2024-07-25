The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Quiet luxury is the low-fuss trend we've been waiting for

Linley Wilkie
By Linley Wilkie
July 26 2024 - 9:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quiet luxury is the low-fuss trend we've been waiting for
Quiet luxury is the low-fuss trend we've been waiting for

As sure as night follows day, the perfect antidote to the maximalism trend is called quiet luxury.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linley Wilkie

Linley Wilkie

Senior journalist, group features and special publications

I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 23 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I attend more kids sports games than fashion parades.

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.