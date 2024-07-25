Quiet luxury is the low-fuss trend we've been waiting for

As sure as night follows day, the perfect antidote to the maximalism trend is called quiet luxury.
This growing trend is characterised by a focus on understated elegance, timeless design and high-quality materials, rather than extravagant displays and overt branding.
It's about whispering (not shouting) luxury as it champions luxe fabrics, neutral colour palettes and timeless design.
"Transforming your space with the quiet luxury trend can be seamlessly achieved by introducing pieces with meticulous design and precision, from symmetry and ergonomics to superior craftsmanship," said Kate McGlone, design expert and group design manager for appliance specialists, Winnings.
"When looking to include objects and products in your home that exude this trend, embrace timeless pieces with elegance and simplicity in a neutral palette, bringing a sense of calm.
"Invest in high-quality materials such as wool, natural timbers and cashmere, which ooze sophistication and comfort without compromising durability.
"This trend extends beyond its aesthetic; it's a lifestyle that celebrates the harmony of prestige and elevated comfort with approachability and warmth."
In a nutshell, it's the ideal trend for people who value quality, but also the art of decorating your home without pomp or fuss. Check out these top tips to remember.
