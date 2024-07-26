The Canberra Times
We all remember those special teachers who inspired us. Watch this

By Jane Freebury
July 27 2024 - 5:30am
The Teacher Who Promised the Sea

(M, 105 minutes)

4 stars

The centrepiece of this fine film set mostly in rural Spain in the 1930s is a journal produced by children who had never laid eyes on the sea. Their teacher had promised them a trip to the coast in the summer, but his promise could not be kept in that time of political turbulence. It wasn't just a trip to the coast on offer but so much more in this story of an inspiring teacher who tried to show his pupils the best way forward.

