Barr rejects launching review of ACT CFMEU projects

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr says there is no need to probe ACT government infrastructure projects for CFMEU misconduct after explosive revelations of stand-over tactics and alleged kickbacks in other jurisdictions.
This is despite an $18 million tender to expand Campbell Primary School being investigated by the ACT Integrity Commission.
Last week the commission heard claims an official bowed to CFMEU pressure when they did not award a contract to a company recommended by an independent panel.
The Construction, Forestry and Maritime Employees Union branches in five states - not including the ACT - are under external administration following corruption allegations.
Mr Barr said on Tuesday that although his government would "work with the Commonwealth" on its review of jointly funded infrastructure projects, announced by Infrastructure Minister Catherine King on Monday, projects funded by the territory did not merit further scrutiny.
"There have been no allegations made beyond that; that obviously is currently before the integrity commission," he said.
"We will assist [the federal government] in any way that's necessary, but obviously, we have not got regulatory oversight of registered organisations, which operate under the federal industrial relations system."
An investigation by Nine media detailed allegations of violent threats by CFMEU officials accused of using stand over tactics to threaten unlawful union black bans, and alleged organised crime links and kickbacks.
After the allegations were aired, ACT branch acting secretary Michael Hiscox posted to social media that the branch was not expected to be put into administration.
"There are no allegations against the ACT branch. And there is zero room for criminality in any part of the CFMEU," he said.
"We welcome any criminal investigation into our industry, but any investigation must look at the industry in its entirety."
In response to questions from ACT opposition leader Elizabeth Lee, Mr Barr said: "Should any further allegations be made, that would be investigated."
Asked why the ACT government had paused taking donations from the CFMEU if there were no concerns with the union's ACT branch, Mr Barr said this was "out of an abundance of caution".
The branch donated more than $79,000 to ACT Labor in the three financial years to 2022-23 and at least $85,000 in the three years leading up to the 2020 ACT election.
It also claimed thousands in "free facilities use" each year, according to donation disclosure logs.
The Facebook page of the CFMEU's ACT branch features photographs of union officials with members of the Barr government, including Mr Barr himself, Planning Minister Chris Steel, Land Management Minister Mick Gentleman and Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith.
Deputy greens leader Rebecca Vassarotti is also seen in several photos.
Assistant speaker Michael Pettersson says he is a proud member of the CFMEU's ACT branch.
"I am not aware of any allegations directed towards the CFMEU ACT branch which would lead me to reconsider my ongoing support for construction workers and ACT government employees represented by the union in the ACT," he said.
"It is well understood that the ACT Labor Party Platform is determined by rank and file members and affiliated trade unions through democratic and transparent processes ... this isn't breaking news."
A former industrial officer for the union, he declared $487 worth of hospitality at the national CFMEU dinner.
The ACT branch of the CFMEU thanked Mr Pettersson on social media three weeks ago after the ACT government legislated to licence property developers.
Mr Pettersson publicly advocated for property developer licences with Zach Smith, who is national secretary of both the national and ACT branch of the CMFEU, in the media and on social media.
There is no suggestion of misconduct by Mr Pettersson.
The ACT branch of the CFMEU is planning to propose a motion to the ACT Labor conference this weekend.
The motion will seek greater power to investigate and prosecute companies thought to be in breach of the ACT procurement code.
Mr Barr said on Tuesday that he did not support the proposed motions and said "there will be amendments moved".
The ACT branch was mentioned in the report of the Royal Commission into Trade Union Governance and Corruption, which in 2015 found "widespread and deep-seated" misconduct by unions including the CFMEU.
Mr Smith, national secretary of both the national and ACT branch of the CMFEU, is mentioned in the report.
The Canberra Times does not suggest any wrongdoing by him or the CFMEU ACT branch.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has dismissed the 2015 royal commission as "a farce".
ACT Labor secretary Ash van Dijk said there "have been no allegations of wrongdoing by the CFMEU ACT branch.
"ACT Labor has made the decision to not accept any donations from the CFMEU ACT branch whilst there is a level of uncertainty and we await further information, including in relation to the Fair Work Commission ... application to place other branches of the CFMEU into administration," he said.
