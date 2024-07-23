The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick Summary

Barr says no need to examine ACT govt projects for potential CFMEU misconduct

Updated July 24 2024 - 5:47am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Chief Minister Andrew Barr has ruled out examining ACT government infrastructure projects for CFMEU misconduct after explosive revelations of standover tactics and alleged kickbacks in other jurisdictions. Dana Daniel and Lanie Tindale report that while Mr Barr said the government would work with the Commonwealth on its review of jointly funded infrastructure projects, those funded by the territory did not merit further scrutiny. That's despite the ACT's Integrity Commission investigating alleged union interference in the awarding of tenders for the expansion of Campbell Primary School.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.