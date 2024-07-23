Barr says no need to examine ACT govt projects for potential CFMEU misconduct

Chief Minister Andrew Barr has ruled out examining ACT government infrastructure projects for CFMEU misconduct after explosive revelations of standover tactics and alleged kickbacks in other jurisdictions. Dana Daniel and Lanie Tindale report that while Mr Barr said the government would work with the Commonwealth on its review of jointly funded infrastructure projects, those funded by the territory did not merit further scrutiny. That's despite the ACT's Integrity Commission investigating alleged union interference in the awarding of tenders for the expansion of Campbell Primary School.
A respected independent group of academics has poured cold water on Opposition Leader Peter Dutton's plans to have small modular nuclear reactors operating in Australia by the mid 2030s. Connor Pearce writes that a report from the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering says the technology will come too late for Australia to reach its emissions reduction targets. It was described as a "high risk strategy".
Canberra's own Georgina Byron is playing a major role in a new national campaign that encourages women not to be shy about their role in philanthropy. Megan Doherty reports that the She Gives campaign is about creating a stronger philanthropic culture focusing on women, not least because they are poised to come into greater economic power in coming decades.
After a frosty start this morning, we're heading for a partly cloudy day with a top of 14 degrees expected.
Meredith Clisby, acting editor
