Barr says no need to examine ACT govt projects for potential CFMEU misconduct

Chief Minister Andrew Barr has ruled out examining ACT government infrastructure projects for CFMEU misconduct after explosive revelations of standover tactics and alleged kickbacks in other jurisdictions. Dana Daniel and Lanie Tindale report that while Mr Barr said the government would work with the Commonwealth on its review of jointly funded infrastructure projects, those funded by the territory did not merit further scrutiny. That's despite the ACT's Integrity Commission investigating alleged union interference in the awarding of tenders for the expansion of Campbell Primary School.