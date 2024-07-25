Of course we have a baby drought. Here's how to address it

In July 1990, Australia entered the recession we had to have, and I remember writing a story talking about the increase in the number of abortions as the impacts of the wavering economy began to be felt. Women were wanting to have those babies but would recognise it was not possible in that particular context. And you can see what happened to the birth rate in Australia over that time. Between 1991 and 2001, only two years experienced growth in the number of babies - 1992 and 1999. The next decade was go-go-go.