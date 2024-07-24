'It's rock solid': Aussie athletes test anti-sex beds at Olympics

Australian athletes have taken to social media to reveal the truth about the so-called "anti-sex beds" in the Olympic Village.
Rumour has it the fully recyclable cardboard beds were used to deter athletes from getting frisky at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo.
But with Paris organisers hoping to make their games the "greenest yet", they have returned, with any concerns about a lack of sturdiness being put to rest by tennis players Daria Saville and Ellen Perez.
In a humorous video posted to TikTok, Perez is shown doing various exercises like jump squats, step-ups and running on the bed, as well as performing the worm.
The bed remains still.
A video posted by water poloist Tilly Kearns only further confirms the "excessive firmness" theory.
"It's actually rock solid," Kearns said, as she flipped over the mattress to reveal that it was, in fact, the "soft side".
Gymnast Emma Nedov also showed off her new digs shared with four other members of the female gymnastics squad.
Taking viewers through the two-storey, timber-floored and minimally furnished "crib", clothes strewn across the floor seem to show the athletes making themselves comfortable.
"This is Ruby's palace," giggled Nedov, poking fun at Ruby Pass' less than homely unit.
Notably absent is air conditioning - another measure by which Paris organisers hope to limit their emissions by a quarter of those produced during the 2020 Tokyo Games.
But that has not stopped the Australian Olympic Committee from investing $100,000 in portable air conditioning units.
Saville posted further evidence of the Games' sustainability efforts in a later video, remarking on the non-disposable plates and cutlery in the village dining hall.
The water pressure, however, is "not it".
The remaining 460 Australian athletes are expected to descend on the city in anticipation of Friday's opening ceremony.
