'Apocalyptic survivalist' allegedly wrote of murder desire in diary

A man with an interest in "apocalyptic survivalism" allegedly wrote about his desire to commit murder, blow up "things", and see people die in a more than 2000-page electronic diary.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was denied bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
He is yet to enter pleas to three charges of contravening a family violence order.
Magistrate Jane Campbell denied bail, stating an expert panel, as part of a family violence prevention program, found the man had a "high risk of lethality" to his ex-partner, himself and the general community.
Detective Sergeant Sam Norman, team leader of ACT Policing's family violence unit, gave evidence to the court on Tuesday.
He said the prevention program was a collaboration between police other agencies aimed at identifying people at "high risk" before they commit lethal crimes.
During a meeting last week, an electronic diary, more than 2000 pages long, purported to belong to the man was presented, he told the court.
Detective Sergeant Norman said this dairy contained "areas of concern" but he had only come into possession of it in the prior 24 hours.
"I've flicked through it but obviously [analysing the whole document] would be an extensive exercise," he stated.
So far, the police officer said the diary showed concerns about the man's mental health and "acts of preparation of suicide".
"There is a lot of consideration of the purpose of life and other things," Detective Sergeant Norman told the court.
"The next concern I have is that there are parts of the diary that refer to wanting to blow things up, wanting to see people die, wanting to commit murder ... going to hell or heaven if he did complete that.
"[He is] delusional ... there is content in here where there's a level of suspicion, a level of paranoia as well, that is woven into those materials."
In response to questions from prosecutor Morgan Howe, the detective said the man had "interests in apocalyptic survivalism ... and he might have a high level of technical capability in that regard".
The officer cited concerns of the man committing murder/suicide and said "any given page" of the dairy "carries a level of antipathy" to the man's ex-partner.
"His level of anger towards her is very palpable," Detective Sergeant Norman told the court.
"The victim is so concerned she has fled the state ... she won't even give police her current address.
"She has said that she won't return to the ACT until the matter is resolved."
The court heard the man and the alleged victim had been together for more than 15 years before separating.
Legal Aid duty lawyer Lesley Jayasuriya argued "mental health issues are at the heart of the [bail] risks".
Mr Jayasuriya urged the court to consider conditions allowing the man, who has no criminal history, to engage in mental health treatment in the community.
The alleged offender was remanded in custody and is set to face court again at a later date.
The magistrate marked him as a "prisoner at risk".
