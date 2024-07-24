Comic and creepy: revisit the weird and wonderful movie world of Tim Burton

Depp plays the title character who's out for bloody revenge in Victorian London in this adaptation of the Stephen Sondheim musical. Benjamin Barker was transported to Australia for a crime he didn't commit by the corrupt Judge Turpin (Alan Rickman), who fancied Barker's wife. He returns and, adopting the name Sweeney Todd, sets himself up as a barber in his old shop above the pie shop owned by Mrs Lovett (Bonham Carter), who fancies him. But he's embittered and a little unhinged - it won't just be hair that he'll be cutting. And the twosome have a novel way of disposing of the corpses.