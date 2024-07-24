War memorial spray-paint protest in fourth attack

Pro-Palestine protesters have spray-painted slogans on the Vietnam War memorial in Canberra.
In red paint, overnight they sprayed: "Israeli bombs desecrate Aussie graves and kill thousands in Gaza."
It's the fourth time that war memorials on Anzac Parade have been vandalised.
Three weeks ago, the same memorial, as well as the Korean War Memorial and the Australian Army National Memorial, were spray-painted.
Two weeks earlier, the outside walls of the Australian War Memorial were defaced. The Vietnam memorial was graffitied in March.
The Returned and Services League condemned the latest vandalism.
"It's very sad to see a site that marks the service of Australian soldiers and all defence personnel has been desecrated," the chief executive of the RSL, Phil Winter, said at the site.
"Of course, everyone's got a right to protest but this isn't the place to do it. This is disrespectful. It's inappropriate.
"It's pretty gutless to come around here in the middle of the night and sneak around the back of the site with a spray can. Be up front. We have a right to free speech in Australia but this is the wrong place to do it."
The police said they were investigating the overnight act of vandalism.
With previous acts of vandalism at the sites, the police have urged the public to get in touch with relevant information.
"Police remind the community that peaceful protest is part of healthy democracy however criminal acts will not be tolerated," the police said.
On October 7, Hamas - designated a terrorist group by the Australian government - killed 1200 Israelis and took another 200 people hostage. There were also multiple reports of rape of Israelis during the massacre.
The Israel Defence Forces have since been engaged in a fierce retaliation in Gaza. The Hamas-run health ministry estimates that more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in what is now an ongoing war.
The Australian protests are part of a much wider movement.
Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters were expected to gather in Washington for what they called a "day of rage" over the war in Gaza as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was to speak to the American Congress on Wednesday (overnight in Australia).
