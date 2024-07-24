The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Why a rugby league Immortal says a Green Machine rebuild can pay off

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
July 25 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You could throw the chequebook at a premiership-winning playmaker, wipe out your entire roster or just live in a state of flux and wait for things to turn around.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Writer

Caden Helmers is a sports writer for The Canberra Times.

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.