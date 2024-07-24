Why a rugby league Immortal says a Green Machine rebuild can pay off

You could throw the chequebook at a premiership-winning playmaker, wipe out your entire roster or just live in a state of flux and wait for things to turn around.
The Canberra Raiders have broken ranks from the NRL's traditional rebuild models, and a rugby league Immortal says it could lead to "a lot of success".
Jarome Luai will head to the Wests Tigers on a five-year deal worth about $6 million as the joint-venture puts its faith in the Penrith five-eighth to lead them out of the doldrums.
Luai has won three titles, two Origin series and led Samoa to a World Cup final - but he will shoulder perhaps even more pressure when he takes up one of the richest deals in the NRL with a club stumbling through its 13th year in finals exile.
Phil Gould culled Canterbury's entire 2021 roster in a rebuild beginning to bear fruit after years spent aggressively attacking the open market.
Incoming Parramatta coach Jason Ryles will overhaul his coaching staff in search of a clean break from the Brad Arthur era.
And in Canberra? An army of rising stars could be the core of a successful era in a mission bolstered by club legend Mal Meninga.
Meninga has returned to Canberra in a wide-ranging ambassadorial role which could see the 13th Immortal play a role in the recruitment, retention and mentoring of players.
Part of his role could be aiding the development of players like 19-year-old five-eighth Ethan Strange, teenage fullback Chevy Stewart and emerging forward Trey Mooney.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart will put his faith in a crop of rising stars to guide the club into a new era, with Elliott Whitehead's looming departure robbing the club of even more experience, which Meninga believes can pay off with long-term success.
"People who have got a great understanding of the game will tell you [the Raiders] have got a great group of young players," Meninga said.
"Playing first grade at the moment, that's a big achievement at their age in the National Rugby League, it's a professional competition.
"They're holding their own. Given another couple of years of experience, it could lead to what I believe is a lot of success.
"Great value bringing young kids in, an opportunity this year to give them that experience around what is a great group of experienced leaders.
"Joe Tapine, Josh Papali'i, Hudson Young, Elliott Whitehead in his last year, Jamal Fogarty - all those types of players are really good role models and really good mentors for them, and I think really good people, which is really important.
"They're in a group and an environment which can only improve them and develop them as people and as players."
Stuart and Raiders chief executive Don Furner have been searching for ways to bring Meninga back into Canberra's inner sanctum.
Meninga takes on the new role after receiving the blessing of the Australian Rugby League Commission to balance Canberra commitments with Kangaroos coaching duties.
"Mal was the leader of a good, young group that came through when he was playing. Largely, we've got a young squad on the field," Furner said.
"Mentoring is another thing we put down for Mal's role, to be able to talk to the senior leaders, some of the young guys, some of them lose focus, some of them get sick of hearing the coaches talk to them and they need another voice and another ear to talk to."
Meninga's work has already started with Raiders players.
"Sometimes they just need to get away from all that and have somebody talk or listen to them about what's going on their lives," Meninga said.
"Generally it's not to do with their footy, to be honest with you, it's mainly to do with what's happening outside the footy. Hopefully I can offer some advice there or lend an ear and send them on the right path."
