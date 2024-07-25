When you refuel, you might be helping Russia

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The tanker slipped into Corio Bay unremarked. The next couple of days were spent offloading 46,000 tonnes of diesel at the Viva terminal in Geelong. Nothing to see here, you might think.
But the cargo the Greek owned Ocean Spirit was carrying is important. It was picked up from a refinery in Jamnagar in India, a facility that sources 26 per cent of the crude oil it processes from Russia.
There's nothing illegal about sourcing refined oil products from third country refineries that use Russian crude but it makes a mockery of the sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine. And most motorists filling up at the bowser would be unaware they're indirectly helping to pay Russia's bills, including its war.
In the first six months of 2024, Australia is estimated to have imported 1.4 million tonnes of oil products from refineries which process Russian crude. It's a sanctions loophole through which you can sail a convoy of tankers.
India, supposedly an ally in the Quad partnership with Australia, Japan and the US, remains on friendly terms with Russia, despite global revulsion at its Ukraine invasion. Its leader Narendra Modi, who our own PM called "the boss" when he visited, was recently in Moscow cosying up with Vladimir Putin and vowing to cooperate in energy sectors including oil and petrochemicals.
It's not an unreasonable assumption that will mean more Russian oil will make its way into Australian fuel tanks via the refineries in India, beefing up the capacity to continue the Ukraine war, while lining the pockets of some extremely rich Indians, like Mukesh Ambani, whose Reliance refinery was the source of the Ocean Spirit's cargo.
The billionaire's wealth was on grotesque display earlier this month when he put on the world's most extravagant wedding ceremony for his son. It was an event of staggering opulence attended by celebrities and tycoons from across the world, none of whom were likely to have given a thought to Russian oil helping to pay for it. Nor would many of the guests given a thought to the 200 million Indians still living in poverty.
We've known about the leaching of Russian oil into our fuel supply for some time but the federal government's interest seems at best lacklustre. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade says sanctions have been "carefully calibrated" to keep Russia out of the Australian market so we don't inadvertently fund its war.
Seems to me, those sanctions haven't been calibrated at all if 46,000 tonnes of diesel with a large component of Russian crude in its refinement reaches our shores without an eyebrow being raised in Parliament over its provenance.
THEY SAID IT: "Though there are some debatable exceptions, sanctions rarely play a significant role in dislodging or constraining the behavior of despicable regimes." - Jacob Weisberg
YOU SAID IT: Important as it might be, the blanket coverage of US politics has put important local issues in the shade. It's past time to dial it back.
"I agree that the Australian media has produced saturation coverage of the American election events and has made me switch right off and I now mute the TV whenever anything comes on," writes Frank from Canberra. "There are far more important issues here than following the day-by-day soap opera that plays out over there."
Elizabeth from Devonport writes: "Yes, we are drowning in it, as has been the case for many years. Our own concerns come first and foremost, I should think."
"Watching US politics is like watching a train crash in slow motion," writes Martin from Canberra. "We're both fascinated and horrified. But some of us have a deep concern that Peter Dutton is modelling himself on Donald Trump; which is why we should all be very, very worried."
"Oz media love US politics because they get the coverage for free," writes Phil. "All the pretend journalists cut and paste feed from CNN Fox and ABC. The reality is we have no input and no influence on the US election. All we need to know is the result in November. Everything else is as important as the preselection of candidates for the Belgian elections. Irrelevant to us."
Michael from Booragul is caps-lock mad: "ABSOLUTELY SICK OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ROAD SHOW."
"You're spot on about way too much coverage of American politics," writes Allan. "We're so lucky with our Westminster system here in Oz. If a political leader here performed as badly in a debate as Joe, they'd be replaced by the next day. And we can call an election and have the whole thing done and dusted in seven weeks, all run by a non partisan, fearless Electoral Commission. What a great country by comparison with the circus that's happening in the US."
Tim writes: "Oh John Hanscombe, I couldn't agree more! I emailed the ABC earlier this week politely asking that they get over their current obsession with US politics. I've turned off ABC news radio during the day which used to be a constant companion. But who wants a companion that only airs the views of second rate US political hangers on and Australian academics with a vague interest in US politics morning, noon and night? And to think this will go on until the inauguration (or civil war) in January 2025 because I can't see them finding an appropriate remedy to their current addiction. Unless the Matildas are going for gold of course. You have detailed a comprehensive list of Australian issues that deserve and demand attention from our main media players. These issues have been sidelined."
"It's not only our obsession in the US which demeans us," writes Kevin. "As evident in AUKUS, we see ourselves as the 51st state. After the assassination attempt on Trump, Albanese responded immediately by warning of the dangers of political violence, despite its absence in Australia."
