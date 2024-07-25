When you refuel, you might be helping Russia

Tim writes: "Oh John Hanscombe, I couldn't agree more! I emailed the ABC earlier this week politely asking that they get over their current obsession with US politics. I've turned off ABC news radio during the day which used to be a constant companion. But who wants a companion that only airs the views of second rate US political hangers on and Australian academics with a vague interest in US politics morning, noon and night? And to think this will go on until the inauguration (or civil war) in January 2025 because I can't see them finding an appropriate remedy to their current addiction. Unless the Matildas are going for gold of course. You have detailed a comprehensive list of Australian issues that deserve and demand attention from our main media players. These issues have been sidelined."