Department refuses to reveal meetings with Netflix as local content reforms stall

The federal government is refusing to release information on how many meetings it had with US streaming giants and the financial analysis that went to cabinet as it misses its deadline for implementing local content quotas for streaming giants.
Officials from the Infrastructure Department were asked by Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young during Senate Estimates earlier this year how many times they had met with representatives from US streaming giants Amazon, Netflix, and Apple TV.
"It just doesn't make sense, unless you are kowtowing to the US companies," she said.
"For some US company to dictate to Australians that we shouldn't be protecting our own stories is outrageous."
The question of how many meetings were held with Netflix and other international streaming platforms was taken on notice with the answer uploaded on Tuesday, July 23.
In its response, the Department did not quantify the number of meetings it had with the streaming platforms, only saying the government had undertaken a comprehensive consultation process with all stakeholders.
"This process has included a number of meetings with key stakeholders to consider all perspectives."
The Department also held roundtables with stakeholders including local and international streaming services in May and November last year.
The Department was also asked about financial modelling used to inform policy deliberations, in particular whether the Australian content quota would be based on the local expenditure or revenue of streaming giants.
This question was also taken on notice, with the Department supplying its response on Wednesday, July 24.
"The financial models and analysis were developed for, and were subject to, Cabinet consideration and release would disclose material developed to support the deliberations of Cabinet," it said.
"The analysis was based on data provided to the Australian Government on a confidential basis."
A response to a separate question revealed that the Department developed the models using program expenditure data, revenue, subscriber number and catalogue hours.
The responses will add to the uncertainty facing the Canberra and Australian screen sector, which was promised the laws would be in place by July 1, 2024.
Last week, The Canberra Times reported that the lack of action on local content quotas was causing anxiety across the sector, with productions put on hold until there was greater certainty about the local playing field.
Since the government missed its self-imposed deadline, there has been no indication of when legislation may come before Parliament, with the government continuing to work on a potential model.
