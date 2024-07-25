The 27 Canberra stars you need to follow at the Paris Olympics

Starting her record-breaking career at the Weston Creek Redbacks Little Athletics, Catriona Bissett has been one of Australia's best 800 metre runners for some time. However, in 2019 Bissett wasn't even taking her running seriously, deciding to focus on architectural studies instead. The break from running inspired her to put on her running shoes again and now she prepares for her second games, running the 800 metres constantly under two minutes in the lead up to the tournament. Across the past three years since Tokyo, she has broken Australian records and improved on her personal bests, seeing her ranked seventh in the world for the event currently. In 2022 and 2023 she made the semi-finals of the 800 metres at the world championships.