The Canberra Times
sport
Home/Sport/NRL

Knights put on notice in hunt for NRLW three-peat

By Scott Bailey
Updated July 24 2024 - 5:35pm, first published 11:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamika Upton and her Newcastle team have been warned a third NRLW title won't come easily. Photo: Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS
Tamika Upton and her Newcastle team have been warned a third NRLW title won't come easily. Photo: Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS

Newcastle's NRLW rivals have put the Knights on notice, telling them to "watch their back" and that they won't win a third straight premiership.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.