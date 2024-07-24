How a US company became the Canberra institution Goodberry's

This time next week there will be one more Goodberry's in the capital.
The Canberra institution will open the doors of its Franklin store on July 31, with fans expected to flock to the Clare Burton Crescent store.
"We've looked at Gungahlin for a while. We'd signed on to two other locations that fell through," co-owner Chris Maley said.
"But we felt this was a better fit. There was already a frozen custard shop here and that helps with the cost of the fit-out and stuff. So we thought it would be good to have one already pretty much set up. And then we just made an offer.
"We like to be in the community. We like to be in the suburbs - which is what it's like at the Erindale store."
The new Franklin location is bigger than the original Erindale location and also offers outdoor seating - a first for the Canberra franchises.
Aside from some slightly updated interiors - such as digital displays - it's the same Goodberry's that Canberra knows and loves.
But how did Goodberry's - a business that started in Raleigh, North Carolina and is still the only other city where the brand can be found - become such a Canberra institution?
Well, it all started with one business trip in the 1990s.
The previous owner of the Canberra franchise was sent to the US city when he was intrigued by people lined up in the snow.
"You don't go in the stores in Raleigh, you line up outside. They're a hole in the wall, purpose-built building and you just order from the counter outside," Mr Maley said.
"And so he saw all those people lined up in the snow and Raleigh has a similar [economic] climate to Canberra so he just approached the family and said I love the concept, I'd love to buy a franchise.
"At that stage, they weren't doing franchises or anything like that, and they sent him away because he didn't have any business experience. And so he went and bought a Cheesecake Shop and got business experience and he went back and approached the family and said I've got some business experience now and they let him open Erindale. And that was in '98."
While Mr Maley was not part of Goodberry's inception in Canberra, he was there on the periphery when Goodberry's was just an idea on paper. He was a supplier to the original owner's Cheesecake Shop and was immediately intrigued by the idea.
So when the chance came to purchase the Erindale Goodberry's franchise in 2003, he, his wife and aunt jumped at the chance. Mr Maley's cousin Caitlyn Lancaster is now also part of the business.
"We're a family business just like the one in Raleigh," Mr Maley said.
But it was lucky that the family bought the first franchise - there was also a Belconnen, Dickson and Woden.
"The original owner didn't have a license from America to have that many stores, and it ended up going into administration," Mr Maley said.
But because we already had the first franchise, it got bought off the administration and we had to change the name to Jigsaw for a little while.
"I used to hear people on the phone in the store saying they were down at Goodberry's, even though we had Jigsaw everywhere.
"So that gave us the idea to approach America directly ourselves. And we sent them an email and made contact and said me and my wife and Sue we bought the first franchise Goodberry's and we'd love to go back to Goodberry's and that's how it's come back to us."
When you look at the American Goodberry's website compared with the Australian one, it's like looking at a multiverse. It looks the same at first glance, but when you see things such as graham crackers and wet walnuts on the menu, you realise something is amiss.
While Goodberry's has American roots, the menu has been influenced by Australian culture. There are Australian lollies and chocolate on the menu, and Australian suppliers for the ingredients.
But there are a couple of items still left over from Goodberry's US roots, one of which has a strong fan base.
"There is an absolute public outcry whenever we've got delays on a container for the marshmallow fudge," Ms Lancaster said.
"And we use the marshmallow to make the mint and the peanut butter fudge too so they also go out of stock and it all falls apart."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.