The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business
Exclusive

New procurement mandates for govt agencies to give small firms better chance

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
July 24 2024 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Government agencies will be mandated to use a new digital marketplace to procure back-office software, after local small and medium businesses expressed frustration with a lack of action on the government's buy local push.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Federal Political Reporter at The Canberra Times

Federal Political Reporter working for The Canberra Times from the parliamentary press gallery. Something to get off your chest? Connor.pearce@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.