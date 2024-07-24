Canberrans thought they were buying gold bullion through online marketplace

Three Canberrans have been caught out by a social media scam that led them to buy what they thought was gold bullion but turned out to be plastic or copper.
Police said the fake gold bullion was offered for sale on Facebook Marketplace between June 20 and 28.
"In all three matters, the victims made contact with the seller who then arranged to meet them at various locations in the Gungahlin area to complete the sale," a police statement said.
"The seller produced receipts from the Perth Mint as proof the gold bars were legitimate, but these were later found to be fraudulent."
The buyers then discovered that the "gold" was either copper or gold-plated plastic.
They only made their disappointing discovery after the bars were appraised by an expert. The ad offered 20g gold bars from the Perth Mint for $2000.
But a teenager is now awaiting a court date to face charges related to the incidents.
"Police executed a search warrant at a Taylor residence on July 7 and seized counterfeit products and almost $3000 in cash suspected of being the proceeds of crime," police said.
"An 18-year-old man will be charged and face court at a later date in relation to the fraud.
"Anyone with information that could assist, or any other victim of this scam who has not yet contacted police, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7785464. Information can be provided anonymously."
