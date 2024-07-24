Claims native forest logging is unsustainable not correct

Did the same "precise intelligence" inform the military decision-makers of how many children, women, men, and old people were in harms way. Did the precise information provided by the weapon makers inform the military of the precise radius of death and injury? Did the military decision-makers do any calculations, precise or approximate, of the likely number of civilian dead and wounded to expect? At least 100 Gazans dead and another 300 Gazans wounded, mostly civilians apparently.