The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Claims native forest logging is unsustainable not correct

By Letters to the Editor
July 25 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Selective native forest logging has no effect on the severity of bushfires. Picture by Karleen Minney
Selective native forest logging has no effect on the severity of bushfires. Picture by Karleen Minney

Many claims about the unsustainability of harvesting native forests made by David Lindenmayer ("Stopping native forest logging the only way forward", July 14) are inconsistent with the science and forestry practices.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.